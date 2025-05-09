Dis Burrito Launches Operationally Efficient Breakfast Option for Coffee Shops

Coffee shops often face space limitations, staffing challenges, and a need for quick turnaround; these burritos are designed to solve those pain points.” — Michael Fox

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dis Burrito, a Colorado-based breakfast burrito brand, has introduced a ready-to-serve breakfast solution tailored to the needs of coffee shops and small-format foodservice operators. With fully cooked, frozen burritos made from premium ingredients, the company offers a smart, labor-saving alternative for busy morning service.Designed for simplicity and consistency, the burritos require no prep—just thaw and heat—making them ideal for operations with limited kitchen space or staff.“Coffee shops often face space limitations, staffing challenges, and a need for quick turnaround,” said Michael Fox, spokesperson for Dis Burrito. “These burritos are designed to solve those pain points while still delivering a product customers come back for.”Quality Ingredients, Minimal EffortEach burrito is crafted using responsibly sourced ingredients, including pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms and clean-label proteins. This focus on ingredient integrity helps operators meet growing consumer demand for transparent, high-quality food—without added labor or equipment.Dis Burrito also offers branded signage, digital content, and other marketing support to help retail partners drive visibility and sales.Now Shipping NationwideDis Burrito is available through select foodservice distributors and also ships direct to businesses across all 48 contiguous U.S. states. The company is actively expanding its footprint and forming new partnerships with retailers looking to elevate their breakfast programs.

