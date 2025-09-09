Lieutenant General Mark Hertling Signs Publishing Contract with Valor Press, an Imprint of Ballast Books

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark Hertling Ballast Books Logo Valor Press Logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal offers life lessons written by Hertling in the danger of warzones for his sons, providing wisdom for families, leaders, and citizens

Valor Press, an imprint of Ballast Books dedicated to the important and compelling stories of military veterans and first responders, announces a publishing agreement with Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mark Hertling for his forthcoming book, If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal.

After being given a fifty-fifty chance of coming home from Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, then-Major Hertling decided to leave words of wisdom for his two boys back at home. Written in the crucible of active warzones, this intimate journal captures the essential lessons he wanted his sons to carry about courage, judgment, humility, and service. Those lessons not only guided his family through uncertainty but also shaped Hertling’s leadership abilities as he rose to the highest ranks of the US Army. Now, they’re offered to readers everywhere—practical, hard-won wisdom for anyone facing high-stakes decisions and everyday challenges alike.

“I started this journal for our sons when I was told there was a coin-flip chance I wouldn’t return,” said Lieutenant General Hertling. “What began as a father’s private notes passing along life lessons and stories became a compass for a reflection of my own choices and expanded leadership approach, as well as a better understanding of future combat deployments. I’m grateful to partner with Valor Press and Ballast to share these thoughts and lessons with families and citizens who shoulder their own burdens of uncertainty in a complex world.”

“Valor Press exists to elevate authentic voices of service, from household names to the quiet professionals who keep our country safe,” said Andy Symonds, president and publisher of Valor Press. “Lieutenant General Hertling’s wartime journal is clear-eyed, personal, and immediately useful—exactly the kind of book that changes how people lead at home, at work, and under pressure.”

