RBC Dealer Institute Launches with Strong Community Support

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RBC Dealer Institute officially opened its doors today at the Richard Bland College Workforce and Career Readiness Center on Crater Road in Petersburg, VA. With more than 200 aspiring casino dealers enrolled, the opening day of training was marked by a strong turnout. All eight Blackjack tables were at capacity with enthusiastic participants, mainly from the Tri-Cities area. The Institute marks a major milestone for the region’s economic and workforce development.The RBC Dealer Institute is a collaborative effort between Richard Bland College, Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia and the City of Petersburg. It is designed to prepare individuals for careers in the gaming and hospitality industries. This exciting new program demonstrates the College’s staunch commitment to real-time workforce readiness and economic development in the Petersburg area."The excitement and turnout on opening day of the Dealer Institute is a testament to the power of partnerships and the demand for real-world career pathways," said Dr. Debbie Sydow, President of Richard Bland College. “The new RBC Workforce and Career Readiness Center in Petersburg will not only prepare table dealers, but also health care workers, drone pilots and other workers for today’s high-tech jobs.”The RBC Dealer Institute provides hands-on training for table games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Poker. It is one of the first initiatives of its kind in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The program offers a unique gateway to high-growth, high-demand careers in the casino and entertainment sector, with many participants aiming to join the future workforce at Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia.As construction advances on the full-scale Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, which is slated to open in 2027, a temporary casino is set to open by year’s end. The interim facility is expected to generate approximately 500 new jobs, create additional opportunities for local vendors and deliver meaningful economic benefits to Petersburg and the surrounding region. Click here for more information about the RBC Dealer Institute and how to enroll.

