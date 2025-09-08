NRB Partners with White House ‘America Prays’ National Initiative

NRB Partners with White House ‘America Prays’ National Initiative

America has always turned to prayer in times of challenge, and today is no different. America Prays is an opportunity for millions of Americans to unite their voices before God for our nation’s future” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters ( NRB ), the world’s largest association of Christian communicators, is honored to stand as a partner of the White House America Prays initiative as it gears up to celebrate 250 years of American freedom. This morning, Troy A. Miller, NRB president & CEO, joined President Donald J. Trump alongside fellow Christian leaders, public officials, and people of faith at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., for a historic gathering of prayer.“America has always turned to prayer in times of challenge, and today is no different,” said Troy A. Miller, NRB president & CEO. “America Prays is an opportunity for millions of Americans to unite their voices before God for our nation’s future.”“We have to bring back religion in America,” said President Donald J. Trump at the Museum of the Bible this morning. “To have a great nation, you have to have religion.”The America Prays initiative invites Americans to rededicate the nation as “one nation under God” by praying collectively for America’s leaders, people, and future. The White House encourages citizens to gather weekly in groups of at least ten for one hour of prayer in preparation for the nation’s 250th birthday.“We are grateful to the White House for convening this extraordinary moment and for affirming the enduring role of faith in public life,” Miller said. “As Christian communicators, we know that every broadcast, every message, and every prayer carries the power of God’s truth to reach hearts and renew our nation for generations to come.”As the nation looks ahead to its 250th anniversary, NRB continues to safeguard the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the hope of the Gospel for every American.About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.