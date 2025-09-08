Viridiana Luna Named Recipient of 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

This award honors female supply chain leaders & executives whose accomplishments set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Viridiana Luna, Sr. Consultant at Alpine Supply Chain Solutions , as one of the winners of Women in Supply Chain Award 2025, in the Trailblazer category. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.“Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “In correlation with the theme of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they’re strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s winners.”“Viri brings a very well-rounded perspective to any problem our clients face. Her ability to quickly move from strategy to execution is a tremendous asset, and she excels at translating complex, conceptual ideas—such as Organizational Change Management—into clear, actionable steps,” said Brenda Stoltz, Sr. Managing Director at Alpine. “Her contributions have consistently delivered measurable results, and she exemplifies the caliber of leadership and excellence this award seeks to recognize.”Viri and the other award recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 18-20, 2025, in Clearwater Beach, Fl.About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions is a boutique consulting firm specializing in warehouse optimization, supply chain strategy, and distribution network efficiency. Through data-driven analysis and hands-on expertise, Alpine helps companies enhance operational performance, reduce costs, and scale for growth. For more information visit https://alpinesupplychain.com/ About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets

