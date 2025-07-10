Michael Wohlwend Selected as 2025 Rainmaker by DC Velocity

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a supply chain consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain value, today announced Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal, has been named as one of DC Velocity's prestigious 2025 Rainmakers. This recognition celebrates Wohlwend's exceptional contributions to advancing the logistics and supply chain management profession over the past three decades.This year’s six award recipients represent different facets of supply chain and logistics with the inclusion of practitioners, consultants, industry organization executives, and academics. They were selected by DC Velocity in concert with members of the magazine's Editorial Advisory Board from candidates nominated by readers, board members, and previous Rainmakers.With more than 30 years of experience as a supply chain professional, Wohlwend has built an impressive career spanning industrial engineering, software services leadership, and supply chain organizations. Before founding Alpine Supply Chain Solutions in October of 2017, he worked at leading software, consulting, and supply chain companies including SAP, Manhattan Associates, and Tompkins International. Under his leadership, Alpine was proudly named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America."It's an incredible honor to be recognized among this group of industry leaders," says Michael Wohlwend. "What motivates me each day is knowing that every facility has four core assets: space, equipment, labor, and control/systems. Facility design isn't an exact science; it's more of an art—one that involves leveraging data and decades of experience to develop the ideal solution."Wohlwend is committed to advancing the profession and is actively involved in supply chain and warehousing associations including the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC). A passionate advocate for educating the next generation, he regularly speaks to college students about supply chain career opportunities. He also serves on the executive board of the nonprofit GiGi's Playhouse: Down Syndrome Achievement Centers.Recipients of the prestigious Rainmaker award will be featured in DC Velocity's 2025 issue and online at dcvelocity.com About DC VelocityDC Velocity is the leading source of supply chain news, analysis, and insights for logistics and supply chain professionals. The magazine reaches executives across manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and transportation industries, providing critical information to help them optimize their supply chain operations.About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions is a supply chain and warehouse consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with data and ends with a cost-justifiable solution. The Alpine consulting approach is unique with deep roots in industrial engineering. For more information, please visit: AlpineSupplyChain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.