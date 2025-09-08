Vashon Lowland Games Bring Celtic Tradition, Community Spirit, and Local Impact to Vashon Island

Official emblem of the First Annual Vashon Island Lowland Games, celebrating Celtic tradition, athleticism, and community spirit.

VASHON, WA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 27, 2025, the first-ever Vashon Lowland Games are set to debut, bringing a bold blend of Celtic tradition, athletic demonstration, and island pride to the heart of the Pacific Northwest. This inaugural event kicks off a new tradition—laying the groundwork for the full-scale Vashon Highland Games in 2026.Hosted by Swordfern Agency in collaboration with Night Owl Design Co., the Lowland Games will feature Scottish athletic exhibitions, live music, artisan vendors, food trucks, cultural showcases, and heritage livestock—all with a local twist. From caber tosses to Ceilidh dance instruction, the event celebrates both ancient heritage and modern island creativity.The Games proudly feature Jeff Thornton, a decorated Highland Games champion and cultural ambassador, whose presence brings authenticity and inspiration to the field.“The Highland Games are more than sport—they’re a living tradition,” says Thornton. “To bring that energy to Vashon, with its deep sense of community and creativity, is something truly special. I’m honored to be part of it.”Beyond celebration, the Lowland Games are committed to impact. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, supporting local conservation efforts, and the Claddagh Fund, the charitable foundation of the Dropkick Murphys.Event Highlights Include:• Highland athletics demonstrations led by Jeff Thornton and regional Highland Games champions• Live performances from local musicians• Ceilidh dance instruction and music• Artisan market featuring Vashon makers and Celtic crafts• Food trucks and community vendors• Sheep and heritage livestock displays• Opportunities to support local nonprofits and sponsorsDate: September 27, 2025Location: 18876 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070Admission: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vashon-highland-games-presents-the-lowland-games-fundraiser-2025- tickets -1592496573119?aff=oddtdtcreatorWebsite: www.vashonhighlandgames.com Press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or volunteer info:Amanda Kelly – amanda@swordfern.agencyGeneral inquiries – info@vashonhighlandgames.com

