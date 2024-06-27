Vashon Heritage Museum Unveils New Permanent Exhibit
Experience Vashon Stories
The new permanent exhibit at the Vashon Heritage Museum doesn't tell 'the' story of Vashon; it tells 'a' story—a mosaic of interconnected narratives.”VASHON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vashon Heritage Museum is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its newly remodeled permanent exhibit. This immersive experience invites visitors to explore the rich tapestry of Vashon Island—from its earliest inhabitants to the present day. Step back in time and meet the sx̌ʷəbabš Indigenous community who have called Vashon home since time immemorial. Through interpretive listening experiences, visitors can immerse themselves in the Twulshootseed language, or try their hand at traditional basket weaving, Guests can engage with interactive displays in each gallery, gaining a hands-on understanding of Vashon's evolution, included learning about animal paths that evolved into modern roadways and historic focal points, the first contact between cultures, the rise of industries (mining, logging, shipbuilding, and agriculture), and the transformative impact of World War II, as well as exploring the post-war era and the gentrification and activism that defines island life today.
— Bruce Haulman, Vashon Museum President
Gretta Stimson, the museum's newly appointed Executive Director, expresses her enthusiasm for the exhibit: "This new installation weaves together history, culture, and community in exciting ways. We can't wait to share our work with island residents and visitors alike this summer."
The realization of this exhibit was made possible by a $287,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), and local Vashon supporters of the museum. Out of fifty-nine grant applications submitted to the NEH from around the nation, VMIHA's proposal stood out as one of nine funded projects. Claire McCaffery Griffin, NEH National Council Member, explains, "We believe this exhibit will make a significant impact on the community. The Vashon Museum's content aligns perfectly with the humanities, creating an investment in our shared future."
Bruce Haulman, President of VMIHA, reflects on the exhibit's significance: "The new permanent exhibit at the Vashon Heritage Museum doesn't tell 'the' story of Vashon; it tells 'a' story—a mosaic of interconnected narratives. As visitors explore, they'll discover how deeply woven we all are into the fabric of this island we call home."
The Vashon Heritage Museum invites everyone to experience the newly renovated exhibits and journey through Vashon’s history. Join us as we celebrate the past, engage with the present, and envision a vibrant future.
For media inquiries, please contact Amanda Kelly, amanda@swordfern.agency
###
About Vashon Heritage Museum:
The Vashon Heritage Museum, nestled on Vashon Island in Puget Sound, is dedicated to preserving and sharing the island's unique history. Through exhibits, educational programs, and community engagement, the museum celebrates the stories of Vashon's people, landscapes, and cultural heritage.
About the National Endowment for the Humanities:
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available at: www.neh.gov.
Amanda Kelly
Swordfern Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok