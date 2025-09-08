Winning the global tech talent war in a changing immigration landscape

If you wait for a probation period or a few anniversaries to start the process, your international hires are stuck in a stressful legal limbo.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris, founder and CEO of top-ranked digital agency NEWMEDIA.COM , was prominently featured in a new InformationWeek article exploring the evolving challenges CIOs face when hiring and retaining top tech talent in the wake of changing U.S. immigration policies.Titled “How Immigration Crackdowns Are Changing IT Talent Management”, the article sheds light on how federal changes to visa programs and tightened labor policies are impacting recruitment pipelines for highly skilled international tech professionals.As U.S. companies contend with increasing difficulty in sourcing and securing qualified developers, data engineers, AI researchers, and DevOps specialists, Morris offers a forward-looking approach for IT and HR leaders alike.“If you wait for a probation period or a few anniversaries to start the process, your international hires are stuck in a stressful legal limbo,” Morris explained. “Using this approach, our clients boosted the number of international IT employees who stayed on by more than one-third.”___A CEO’s View from the Trenches of Tech TalentMorris’s insights are more than hypothetical. As the founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM, an agency powerhouse with an expansive portfolio of SEO , digital transformation, UX, AI integration, and full-stack development work, he has a track record of building and managing high-performing teams that span borders, time zones, and disciplines.The agency’s project work, ranging from enterprise-grade SaaS and custom web platforms to AI-powered search solutions and multi-location digital strategy, relies heavily on specialized talent. As a result, Morris and his leadership team have had to become experts not just in hiring, but in keeping international knowledge workers motivated, legally supported, and deeply embedded in their teams.NEWMEDIA.COM’s successful approach includes proactive legal counsel engagement, ongoing cultural integration strategies, and performance review systems tied to company values, which is a model that offers a potential blueprint for CIOs facing similar pressures.Read the full article here: https://www.informationweek.com/it-leadership/how-immigration-crackdowns-are-changing-it-talent-management ___Why It MattersThe current moment represents a crossroads for digital innovation and workforce policy. As AI-driven tools, scalable infrastructure, and real-time analytics become mission-critical for organizations across every industry, the need for experienced, creative, and highly trained tech professionals has never been more urgent.However, immigration constraints have disrupted that pipeline, especially for mid-sized companies and agencies that rely on global hiring to remain agile and competitive. Steve Morris’s voice in the InformationWeek piece underscores why digital firms like NEWMEDIA.COM are uniquely positioned to offer thought leadership in this area: they’re living it every day.Moreover, the hiring conversation links directly to the rise of AI Search, Agentic AI, and machine learning-driven web platforms, where technical execution, scalability, and speed-to-market are essential. This is where NEWMEDIA.COM excels, backed by decades of real-world execution and a results-oriented culture that clients trust.___About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a nationally recognized digital agency with locations spanning Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, and a global client base. The agency provides comprehensive digital strategy, SEO, AI-driven marketing, enterprise web development, and custom technology services. Known for transforming complex business challenges into high-performing digital platforms, NEWMEDIA.COM serves clients across government, healthcare, e-commerce, B2B, SaaS, and more.To learn more, visit: https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.