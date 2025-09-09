Hedrick Brothers Construction Promotes Arthur Miller to Vice President of Commercial Operations

Arthur Miller, VP Commercial Operations

Veteran construction leader brings 35+ years of South Florida expertise to drive growth and innovation within the Commercial Division.

His guidance has made a lasting impact on our clients, projects, and our people and we are confident in his continued success as Vice President of Commercial Operations.” — Dale Hedrick, CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Construction proudly announces the promotion of Arthur Miller to Vice President of Commercial Operations.Arthur, who joined the company in 2016, brings more than 35 years of experience in the South Florida construction market. His leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in the growth and success of the company’s Commercial Division.Over the three decades of his career, Arthur has overseen a wide range of projects, including high-end tenant buildouts for retail, dining, and office space, multifamily communities, aerospace and industrial facilities, healthcare and hospitality properties, municipal buildings, cultural institutions, and premier educational campuses.Arthur began his construction career as a Field Superintendent and, since joining Hedrick Brothers, has steadily advanced through key leadership roles including General Superintendent, Construction Manager, Project Executive, and most recently, Director of Commercial Operations. Alongside his new responsibilities, he continues to serve as the company’s Safety Officer and dedicates his time as a mentor with the Forest Hills Community High School Engineering Academy in West Palm Beach.As a State of Florida Certified General Contractor (CGC), Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and certifications in OSHA, CPR/AED, and Procore. His career reflects his dedication to safety, craftsmanship, and client satisfaction.“Arthur embodies the values of leadership, safety, and excellence that define our company,” said Dale Hedrick, CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction. “His guidance has made a lasting impact on our clients, projects, and our people. His contributions merit this recognition and we are confident in his continued success as Vice President of Commercial Operations.”###About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Melbourne and Winter Park, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. Hedrick Brothers Construction is the foundation of the broader Hedrick enterprise, complementing Hedrick Brothers Development’s mission to shape transformative, strategically located real estate across Florida. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.