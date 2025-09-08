Joe Exotic's Power of Attorney Thomas W. Wolf Submits Presidential Clemency Request

Thomas W Wolf, serving as power of attorney for Joseph Maldonado-Passage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas W. Wolf, serving as power of attorney for Joseph Maldonado-Passage (known as Joe Exotic), has submitted a clemency petition to President Trump requesting time served for his client, who is currently incarcerated at Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal sentence with earliest scheduled release in 2036.

Wolf's clemency petition requests time served rather than a full pardon. The clemency petition has been submitted to the appropriate federal authorities. Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated at Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth while the petition is under consideration.

This press release announces the continued push for clemency and does not seek to influence public opinion regarding the underlying criminal case. All statements regarding the conviction are based on public court records.

Thomas W. Wolf is serving as power of attorney for Maldonado-Passage.

CLEMENCY CASE NUMBER: C322279

POWER OF ATTORNEY: Thomas W Wolf, Wolf Financial Group LLC, 4450 Belden Village St NW, Suite 302, 44718, Ohio, United States

