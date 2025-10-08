Get Featured Today Celebrates 2,500 Clients Featured and Wins 'Best Small Business PR Agency 2025'

Sam Frost, Founder & CEO of Get Featured Today

Award-winning PR agency continues to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with real media exposure and measurable results

Reaching 2,500 featured clients is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of” — Sam Frost

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Featured Today, a fast-growing PR agency helping entrepreneurs and small businesses gain media exposure, is celebrating a major milestone: over 2,500 clients featured across top-tier publications. The company has also been named “Best Small Business PR Agency 2025”, recognizing its results-driven approach and reputation for helping brands build credibility through earned media.

Founded to make PR more accessible and transparent, Get Featured Today has built a streamlined process that connects clients with journalists and online outlets without the traditional barriers of high retainers or lengthy contracts. The agency’s model focuses on delivering real placements in trusted publications that enhance visibility, trust, and SEO performance.

“Reaching 2,500 featured clients is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said Sam Frost, founder of Get Featured Today. “Our mission has always been to give small businesses the same level of exposure that big brands take for granted. Winning this award is a reflection of our clients’ success and our team’s dedication to genuine storytelling and measurable impact.”

Get Featured Today has helped a diverse range of clients, from startups and e-commerce brands to coaches and medical professionals, gain exposure in outlets such as USA Today, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance. With the company’s recent growth and recognition, it continues to expand its media network and service offerings to help even more entrepreneurs amplify their message.

About Get Featured Today

Get Featured Today is a results-focused PR agency that helps businesses secure media coverage in top online publications. By combining strategic storytelling with transparent delivery, the agency has become a trusted partner for thousands of entrepreneurs looking to build brand authority and drive growth through press exposure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.