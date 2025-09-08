LifeSafer Launches in New Zealand, Bringing Proven Alcohol Interlock Technology and Expertise

LifeSafer NZ Logo

With 25 locations, LifeSafer brings three decades of global expertise to help reduce drink-driving re-offenses and support safer roads in New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer officially entered the New Zealand market with the launch of 25 installation locations nationwide at the end of July 2025. Globally, LifeSafer has helped more than two million drivers regain their licences with their alcohol interlock devices.“Drinking and driving is still a big problem in New Zealand, but it’s fixable. NZTA-approved alcohol interlocks have been shown to reduce reoffending and help people turn their lives around,” Dan Altvater, LifeSafer Country Manager said.LifeSafer’s entry into New Zealand aims to provide drivers with dependable tools that support both compliance and safety.“Reliable interlock solutions are crucial for New Zealand, as they help programme participants navigate their obligations with fewer hurdles. LifeSafer addresses this by drawing on over 30 years of continuous innovation in interlock hardware and supporting software systems. Dependable performance minimises challenges for users,” LifeSafer Director Cameron Stuart said.Each LifeSafer location is staffed by certified installers, ensuring professional installations and ongoing support. “We’re bringing in a device already trusted globally and we’re backing it with strong local support,” Altvater said. “That means drivers, courts, and government agencies can have confidence in both the technology and the service.”Director of International Business at LifeSafer, Juvenio Palma, added that the New Zealand launch builds on successful programs in Europe and Australia. “We’re excited to bring our proven solutions to New Zealand, working alongside local partners to strengthen road safety initiatives nationwide.”LifeSafer’s expansion into New Zealand reflects its commitment to reducing repeat drinking and driving offenses through accurate, user-friendly technology and accessible support services. LifeSafer plans to continue expanding its presence and collaborating with stakeholders to make roads safer for all.About LifeSafer:With over 30 years of experience, LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock is a global leader in alcohol monitoring technology, specializing in alcohol interlock devices that prevent individuals from starting their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol. Having helped over 2 million customers, LifeSafer is dedicated to reducing impaired driving and enhancing road safety worldwide. Known for its reliable, user-friendly devices and exceptional customer service, LifeSafer has a strong presence across the United States and is rapidly expanding its global footprint. The company continues to grow its international reach, providing essential support to individuals, courts, and businesses in multiple markets.For more information, visit https://lifesaferinterlock.co.nz

