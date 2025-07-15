LifeSafer Brings Active Speed-Limiting Technology to Central Florida for the First Time

Intelligent Speed Assistance Prevents Fatal Crashes and Promotes Lifelong Safe Driving Habits

It’s training wheels for our new drivers. If we can help one family avoid a tragedy, that impact lasts a lifetime.” — Michael Travars, LifeSafer President

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer ISA , a leader in advanced vehicle safety technology, introduced its new Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology to Central Florida on Friday, July 11, with a traffic safety and vehicle demonstration event. Designed to reduce fatal crashes caused by excessive speeding, ISA is a real-time speed control system that empowers and trains inexperienced drivers.The event featured LifeSafer President Michael Travars and Together for Safer Roads Road Safety Advisor, Eric Richardson, who were joined by local law enforcement to discuss the life-saving potential of real-time speed prevention tools like LifeSafer ISA.“This technology isn’t just about limiting speed. It’s about building a lifetime of safe driving habits.” said Travars. “With ISA, families have access to a simple, effective safeguard that keeps vehicles at safe speeds while drivers learn the rules of the road. The product is very simple. It’s training wheels for our new drivers. If we can help one family avoid a tragedy, that impact lasts a lifetime.”Attendees had the opportunity to experience ISA-equipped vehicles firsthand through test drives. The technology, now available to Florida families for the first time, uses GPS and location data for real-time monitoring to help drivers stay within local speed limits.“There is a multitude of road safety strategies, but Intelligent Speed Assistance is the missing piece that brings the safe system approach to life for new drivers and beyond,” said Richardson. “We’ve seen what’s possible in New York with municipal fleets, and this technology can work for communities everywhere. ISA isn’t just a tool, it’s a way to move safety forward and save lives through smarter, tech-driven solutions.”Key Facts:-- Easy to Install and Use: LifeSafer ISA is compatible with almost every vehicle on the road today. It is easy to install and intuitive to operate, making it accessible for any new driver.-- Active Speed Limit Adherence: LifeSafer ISA is different from traditional, passive speed limiting tools. It uses GPS data and onboard speed maps to keep drivers within local speed limits as the vehicle travels.-- Reduced Distractions: By minimizing the need for drivers to constantly monitor speed limits, ISA helps reduce distractions and improve focus.-- Training and Teaching: While the device operates to keep your driver safer, you get real time feedback on their driving behavior, allowing you to coach and train them on their habits even when you’re not in the car.Speeding causes almost one-third of all traffic deaths nationwide. Young driver fatalities are increasing year-over-year – including 5,588 deaths in 2023 alone. The need for active speed limiting technology has never been more urgent. The issue is particularly acute in Florida, where law enforcement issued more than 683,000 speeding tickets in 2023, including nearly 2,600 for drivers exceeding speed limits by more than 50 mph.“I’m proud to celebrate the positive impact ISA will bring to the town of Windermere and more broadly across Florida,” shared Jayson Bonk, Deputy Chief of Windermere Police in his comments. “It brings next generation vehicle technology right into our community at a critical time.”By installing a LifeSafer device for the first two years that someone drives, the objective is not only to make them safer but also to train them to be good drivers for the rest of their lives.For more information about LifeSafer ISA or to schedule a demonstration, visit LifeSaferISA.com and follow us on LinkedIn.###About LifeSafer ISAFor more than 30 years, LifeSafer has led the way in vehicle safety innovation through a powerful combination of advanced solutions and educational resources. We are committed to making communities safer by reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities while empowering individuals to make safer, smarter choices every time they get behind the wheel. Learn more at LifeSaferISA.com.

LifeSafer ISA Demonstration in Central Florida

