From Peaks to Pennsylvania Trails: Kate’s Real Food Extends State Park Adventure Series With PA Fall Travel Guide

BEDFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After partnering with Wyoming State Parks earlier this summer to inspire warm-weather adventures in the Mountain West, Kate’s Real Food is back, this time turning the compass east to spotlight the vibrant trails, waterfalls, and beautiful spaces of Pennsylvania.As the air turns crisp and leaves begin to blaze with color, Kate’s Real Food invites outdoor enthusiasts to savor the changing seasons with a new Pennsylvania State Park Travel Guide, tailored for late-summer and fall escapes.“Our journey started in Wyoming, where Kate's Real Food was born,” said Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate’s Real Food. “Now, we’re proud to highlight Pennsylvania, the home of our production facility and the place where every bar is made. This guide is a celebration of real food and real adventure, from the Rockies to the Appalachians.”Explore the Best of PA This FallThanks to support from the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation—the official non-profit partner of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests since 1999, the state’s 124 parks and sprawling forests remain accessible. Guided by its pillars of stewardship, education, recreation, and volunteerism, PPFF helps ensure Pennsylvania is one of only 8 states with no entry fees, breaking down barriers to the outdoors. This guide spotlights four top parks with activities and seasonal tips for every explorer.Top Picks Include:● Worlds End State Park: Rustic cabins and sweeping overlooks showcase peak Endless Mountains foliage.● Ohiopyle State Park: Raft the Youghiogheny or bike the Great Allegheny Passage through blazing fall color.● Ricketts Glen State Park: Hike the Falls Trail to see 20+ waterfalls framed by red and gold leaves.● Ravensburg State Park: A quiet gorge with sandstone formations and trout streams, perfect for a fall picnic.Real Food for Real AdventureTo keep energy high and spirits fueled, the guide also pairs each adventure type with a specific Kate’s Real Food bar flavor made with organic ingredients and balanced nutrition. Whether hiking, biking, or relaxing by a campfire, there's a bar to match:● Lemon Coconut for waterfall hikes● Oatmeal Cranberry Almond for mountain overlook trails● Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate for cozy campfire nights● Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate for family foliage outingsTips for a Safe & Scenic FallThe guide also includes fall-specific safety and packing tips: shorter daylight hours, layering for temperature swings, awareness during hunting season, insect protection, and wildlife precautions. Practical advice on booking ahead and must-have gear helps travelers feel prepared for any trail.“Fall in Pennsylvania is breathtaking, but it’s also a season that demands thoughtful preparation,” added Thaler. “We want people to feel confident, well-fed, and ready for whatever the trail brings.”About Kate’s Real FoodKate’s Real Food bars are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free and are made with real ingredients like oats, nut butter, honey and fruit, making them a natural choice for fueling up before, during or after outdoor activity. Founded in the Teton Mountains of Wyoming and now made in Altoona, PA, the brand remains rooted in its mission to fuel real adventures with real food.Explore the PA Fall Travel GuideFind the full Pennsylvania State Park Travel Guide HERE , developed in partnership with the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation. For more information, please visit paparksandforests.org.

