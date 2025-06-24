Kate’s Real Food Launches “Preserve Where You Play,” a Platform for Outdoor Conservation and Sustainability Education

Strategic partnerships with Wyoming State Parks and Penn State University drive conservation and education efforts in the places that grow and inspire adventure

Preserve Where You Play is our way of honoring what Mother Nature has to offer. When we care for the land, it gives back in ways that last beyond the moment—through food, experience, and adventure.” — Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate’s Real Food.

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate’s Real Food, the organic snack bar company born in the mountains of Wyoming, today launched “ Preserve Where You Play ," a commitment to protecting the wild places that fuel adventure and the land that provides real food.Kate’s Real Food was founded to help people make the most of the natural world. “Preserve Where You Play” puts that purpose into action by protecting the farmland that grows real food and promoting access to the wild places that fuel adventure. It’s a commitment to care for the full adventure ecosystem.“‘Preserve Where You Play’ reflects the values Kate’s was founded on: respect for the land, commitment to real ingredients, and connection to the outdoors,” said Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate’s Real Food. “Living those values means investing in sustainable farming and public land access, while supporting the people who make both possible. This is how we help preserve the places we play, for ourselves and those who come next.”Two Pillars of Stewardship1. Preserve the Land That Grows Our FoodThe land provides the organic ingredients in every Kate’s bar, but modern agriculture threatens soil health, biodiversity, and long-term food security. Through key partnerships, Kate’s Real Food is advancing regenerative practices to help restore the land and secure the future of our food system.What We’re Doing:● Fueling the Work: Donating bars to support partner-led field days, on-farm workshops, and sustainability events.● Backing Research: Supporting applied research into regenerative practices that strengthen soil health and food systems.● Building Awareness: Educating consumers on how sustainable farming affects food quality, biodiversity, and climate resilience.2. Preserve the Places We ExploreKate made her first bars for long days in the mountains, but the public lands that make those adventures possible are under growing strain. Through key partnerships, Kate’s Real Food is helping care for these places and protect access for future exploration.What We’re Doing:● Supporting Stewardship: Donating bars to support trail maintenance, habitat restoration, and hands-on conservation work.● Sharing the Connection: Telling the stories of the places our bars go and the role they play in outdoor adventure.● Expanding Access: Helping expand outdoor access through education and community outreach.New Educational Partnership with Penn State UniversityKate’s Real Food is joining forces with Penn State’s Institute for Sustainable Agricultural, Food, and Environmental Science to empower the next generation of environmental leaders.Partnership highlights include:● Co-leading lectures and workshops on sustainability, business, and food systems● Exploring how food choices affect people and the planet through collaborative storytelling campaignsNew Sustainability Partnership with Wyoming State ParksKate’s Real Food is also partnering with Wyoming State Parks to support outdoor stewardship and deepen public engagement with the natural world.Partnership highlights include:● Supporting statewide efforts that expand trail access and protect public lands● Sponsoring public programs that promote biodiversity, conservation, and citizen scienceA Promise of Adventure: Now and TomorrowResearch shows that just 20 minutes outside can reduce stress and improve focus. At Kate’s, the belief is simple: the more we protect nature, the more it gives back. “‘Preserve Where You Play’ is our way of honoring what Mother Nature has to offer,” said Thaler. “Because when we care for the land, it gives back in ways that last far beyond the moment—through food, through experience, and through the adventures still to come.”To learn more, visit katesrealfood.com

