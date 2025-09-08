Devin Beasley Named Toy Storage Nation Advisory Board President

Devin Beasley of Cushman & Wakefield

Toy Storage Nation, the No. 1 media-education brand for RV and boat storage developers, operators and investors, appoints new advisory board president.

Devin is highly knowledgeable and experienced in the RV and boat storage world and, more importantly, a great collaborator ... making him the perfect choice for the presidency.” — Greg Ellsworth, Self Storage Consulting Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation (TSN), the No. 1 media-education brand for RV and boat storage , has appointed Devin Beasley of Cushman & Wakefield as the new Advisory Board President, while recognizing the commendable leadership of outgoing Board President Greg Ellsworth as his term comes to an end. With this appointment, Beasley takes over the helm immediately, eager to expand the TSN brand.“I’m honored to help usher Toy Storage Nation onto bigger ventures, continuing the efforts of my colleague and predecessor Greg Ellsworth, who leaves me with big shoes to fill,” begins Beasley. “RV and boat storage is at a crossroads, intersected by many profitable prospects—all lead to an exciting future in this uniquely diverse real estate sector.”Beasley has served on the TSN Advisory Board for four years and is a featured speaker at TSN RV & Boat Storage Workshops. He is the Executive Director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Recreational Properties Advisors Team, which he co-launched in 2024 to offer expert advisory and brokerage services to investors within the RV and boat storage industry, as well as other recreational assets including marinas, RV parks and resorts.“Devin is highly knowledgeable and experienced in the RV and boat storage world and, more importantly, a great collaborator,” says outgoing TSN Board President Ellsworth. “His genuine commitment to elevating the industry and expanding the Toy Storage Nation community makes him the perfect choice for the presidency.”After earning his master's degree in real estate development from Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business, Beasley began his career in self-storage advisory before joining Cushman & Wakefield. Over the past 10 years in the industry, he has closed more than $1 billion in storage transactions and built a robust professional network that extends across the United States and continues to expand internationally.“Devin has evolved into one of the most dynamic leaders in RV and boat storage. His passion for real estate and ironclad commitment to promoting smart, educated development anchored by hard data is unparalleled,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “We’re extremely grateful he has accepted the position and look forward to expansive growth under his leadership.”As the voice of the RV and boat industry, Toy Storage Nation is a media brand solely dedicated to providing educational and networking resources for developers, owners, operators and investors of RV and boat storage facilities. The organization hosts one-day workshops across the country that provide an accelerated education for succeeding in this booming storage niche.Toy Storage Nation’s upcoming RV & Boat Storage Workshop in Dallas, Sept. 26, 2025, offers developers, operators and investors a unique opportunity to learn directly from industry experts about all aspects of RV/boat storage. This event also delves into multidimensional storage components that increase profitability, such as commercial/industrial storage, truck parking and flex space. Learn more and register by visiting ToyStorageNation.com

