Veteran Guardian Angels Non-Profit launches Warrior Independence Initiative in Sync with VHA Reorganization

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Guardian Angels (VGA) non-profit announces the launch of a new website ( https://veteranguardianangels.org ) and initiative to empower warrior independence with 3 Pillars of Services, including: Recovery, Jobs and Housing, at the WLA VA Campus within an integrated on-campus and off-campus community environment.To support the WLA VA Campus’ goal to create a National Center for Warrior Independence, Veterans Guardian Angels is dedicated to rebuilding lives and reducing veteran homelessness, while restoring veteran independence and dignity to honor their service to our Country.Veteran Guardian Angels (VGA) was formed as a 501(c)(3) in June 2025 in a direct response to the President’s Executive Order of May 9, 2025, to provide a plan to construct upwards of 6,000 new housing units on the WLA VA Campus as a National Center for Warrior Independence.David Luber, Executive Director of VGA, explains, “We are honored to empower our nation’s heroes to succeed by providing practical support to veterans through peer-to-peer and civilian community-focused programs. We applaud the VA’s new VHA ( Veterans Health Administration ) Reorganization Plan announced December 15th, with making Veteran Guardian Angel’s mission more efficient in direct alignment and participation with their reorganization goal: ‘taking great care of Veterans’.Luber adds, “We are grateful to have military veterans as board members and advisors, especially Colonel (Ret.) Keith Nightingale , who served in the U.S. Army (1965-1993) with honors, including Three Legions of Merit, Five Defense Meritorious Service Medals, Four Bronze Stars with Valor. Following two tours of duty in Viet Nam, Nightingale served in several high level military and intelligence assignments, including his last assignment as Director of the Department of Defense (DOD) Counter-drug Task Force in Latin America responsible as the key coordinator for DOD in pursuit of Pablo Escabar.Colonel (Ret.) Keith Nightingale emphasizes the importance of veterans being part of a community. Nightingale expands, “To be a veteran is to be part of a community of shared experiences. For too long, we have treated veterans solely as individuals, without appreciating how important community is to unique problem-solving. Veteran Guardian Angels is designed to provide that vital missing link. Vets acting collectively and feeling a sense of membership are a huge part of regaining self-worth and resolving the many issues plaguing veterans. Veteran Guardian Angels has been formed as a premier organization dedicated to building a community-focused approach to empowering veterans and is filling a historical void”Nightingale adds, “From the moment a person raises their hand and swears to the Constitution, joining their service, they become a member of a unique community and operate throughout their entire tenure within a community structure designed to meet all their needs. Upon discharge, that community affinity is gone. Many veterans, without that structure, succumb to a variety of seemingly overwhelming issues. Drugs, crime, and homelessness are the most common. Vets need to be with like-minded, experienced personnel who provide that lost community. Veteran Guardian Angels does exactly that, bringing community to individuals so they can regain the sense of self-worth and capability that may have been lost. Most importantly, Veteran Guardian Angels provides the vet with the self-confidence and self-worth previously lacking.Veteran Guardian Angels’ unique 3 Pillar program is being proposed as a model at the WLA VA campus. It starts with veteran health and mental recovery, followed by job training, placement and then housing. The goal is to strengthen the road to lead homeless veterans back into the community and their families. Veteran Guardian Angels strongly supports the VA’s community-based care model, a central component of our ‘Homestead Community’ plan, a return to the original 1880 plan at the WLA VA campus, as Phase 1 of an estimated $2B program to support veteran care.As a non-profit, Veteran Guardian Angels’ Mission is “to make a real difference by enabling exceptional integrated health care, job training and placement while offering premium housing services to veterans at the WLA VA Center under a vision, plan and community environment, with a strong peer-to-peer connection.”With decades of experience, the Veteran Guardian Angels Board, affiliated members and donors include local long-time Los Angeles and Southern California-area residents, who provide significant expertise in multiple areas, including veterans, business, real estate, education, recovery therapy, financial support and access to job placement. Inclusive in the Veteran Guardian Angels group are many military veterans, financial providers, private recovery leaders and legislative advocates.To Learn More, please visit:

