Warriors Heart Receives Mattresses Donation Advancing Recovery and Restorative Sleep for Veterans and First Responders

BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warriors Heart is proud to announce a donation to the Warriors Heart Lodge from the Wounded Warrior and Military Families Endowment Fund (W2MF), an initiative of Alamo AFCEA, in support of Operation Enhance Warrior Sleep. The generous donation funded new mattresses for our warriors, directly improving rest, recovery, and overall healing outcomes.Quality sleep is a foundational component of recovery for veterans and first responders struggling with substance use, PTSD, TBI, and co-occurring mental health challenges. Through this mattresses donation, warriors at the Warriors Heart Lodge’s Sober Living Program are now resting on new beds designed to support restorative sleep - an often overlooked, but critical element of recovery that is clinically linked to emotional regulation, trauma processing, and treatment retention.“This mattresses donation has an immediate and tangible impact on the warriors we serve,” said Michael O’Dell, Warriors Heart Command Center COO. “When a warrior finally gets real sleep, their body begins to recover, their mind stabilizes, and treatment becomes more effective. This is not a luxury - it’s a necessity.”Warriors themselves expressed deep gratitude after receiving the new mattresses, many sharing personal notes describing improved sleep, reduced pain, and a renewed sense of dignity and care.The donation was made possible through the leadership and continued support of Brigadier General Jeff Kendall, USAF (Ret.), President of the Alamo AFCEA Chapter’s Wounded Warrior and Military Families Endowment Fund.“W2MF exists to help organizations meet real needs with real solutions,” said Kendall. “Operation Enhance Warrior Sleep is a perfect example of how focused support can directly improve a warrior’s quality of life and recovery journey.”Warriors Heart serves active-duty military, veterans, and first responders from across the country through its residential treatment programs in Texas and Virginia. Partnerships like this ensure warriors receive not only clinical excellence, but the dignity, comfort, and care they deserve.ABOUT W2MF / ALAMO AFCEA: The Wounded Warrior and Military Families Endowment Fund (W2MF), supported by Alamo AFCEA, provides targeted funding to programs that directly support the health, recovery, and resilience of military members, veterans, and their families. https://www.alamoafcea.org/page/W2MF ABOUT WARRIORS HEART: (Texas and Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, CNN, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. Warriors Heart’s 24-hr hotline is 866-955-4035, and is answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

