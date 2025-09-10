Accion Labs acquires NetServ to Strengthen Global Product Engineering Leadership

Gains clients in the Insurance, Hi-tech, Healthcare and Life Sciences sectors

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accion Labs Inc., a global leader in digital engineering and innovation services, today announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of NetServ. Accion Labs welcomes NetServ, which comprises NetServ Applications (US-based entity) and SM NetServ (India-based entity) to the Accion family.

NetServ, a reputed product engineering and business intelligence firm, will enhance Accion’s global delivery capabilities and strengthen its expertise in product engineering and business intelligence.

By combining Accion’s strengths in digital platforms, GenAI, and automation with NetServ’s proven capabilities in product engineering and data-driven solutions, the combined entities will deliver broader scale, faster delivery, and greater value to clients worldwide.

Founded in 2001, NetServ has established a strong reputation for serving enterprise clients across Insurance, Technology, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. Its 110+ employees in Bangalore will complement Accion’s 4200+ engineers to generate additional engineering depth and shall enhance Accion’s global delivery operations.

On the acquisition, CEO of Accion Labs, Kinesh Doshi, said: “We are very excited to strengthen Accion's leadership in the innovation engineering space with NetServ's deep domain capability in the insurance, hi-tech, healthcare and life sciences verticals complemented by a large body of work in leading-edge AI-driven product engineering. This acquisition also expands our leadership team and our presence in Bengaluru (India) and in Denver and Atlanta (US)."

Mukundan Srinivasan and Sam Murthy, Co-Founders of NetServ, said in a joint statement: "NetServ is excited to join forces with Accion, a global leader in digital engineering and innovation with a strong presence across 23 locations and a broad spectrum of technology offerings. This relationship will deepen our engagement with our clients across multiple technologies including Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI and System Automation, globally. Equally important, Accion’s employee-friendly culture and focus on growth will provide our dedicated team with opportunities to excel and reach greater heights. We are thankful to Accion’s leadership for their support and for empowering us to continue running NetServ as an independent unit under the Accion umbrella.”

With this acquisition, Accion Labs reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking innovation in cloud, digital product engineering and data transformation across global markets.

About Accion Labs

Accion Labs is an AI-first, Platform-led Innovation Engineering company headquartered in Pittsburgh, USA. It specializes in building AI-enabled digital solutions that help enterprises modernize how they build, operate, and optimize technology.

Accion Labs operates across 23 global locations with over 4200+ employees, including more than 1,000 engineers trained in AI and GenAI. The enterprise delivers solutions across five core areas: Digital Engineering, Cloud & Platform Engineering, Data & AI, Enterprise System Automation, and Agentic AI, supported by proprietary IP and proven delivery frameworks. Accion specializes in Digital Strategy Consulting & Innovation, Software Development and Engineering, Operations & Management with a rigor on Performance Optimization, Automation and Analytics.

Accion Labs has been recognized among Pittsburgh’s Fastest-Growing Companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a Leader in Innovation by Smart Business Magazine. Accion Labs is also recognized by ISG, Everest Group, Zinnov Zones, and HFS for its leadership in Generative AI, Software Product Engineering, and Engineering R&D.

About NetServ

NetServ, headquartered in Bangalore, India, specializes in end-to-end software product engineering that helps enterprises to design, build and sustain their core products. With 110+ professionals, the company serves marquee clients across Insurance, Technology, and Healthcare and Life Sciences. NetServ was advised by Novistra Capital as financial advisor.

