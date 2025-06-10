Accion Labs Joins commercetools Partner Ecosystem to Advance Composable Commerce for Enterprises

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accion Labs, an AI-first Innovation Engineering Services & Solutions company, today announced it has joined the commercetools Partner Program. This strategic collaboration underscores Accion Labs' commitment to helping enterprises modernize their digital commerce platforms through composable, MACH-based (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) solutions designed for agility, scale, and long-term innovation.

As a commercetools partner, Accion Labs will work alongside the industry leader in composable commerce to design, develop, and deploy flexible, cloud-native commerce platforms suited for enterprise needs. The partnership strengthens Accion Labs' position as a transformation partner of choice for businesses seeking to future-proof their digital commerce strategies.

“With the pace of change in commerce technology accelerating, enterprises need modular, scalable architectures that allow them to innovate without constraints. Our partnership with commercetools enables us to deliver next-generation commerce solutions that are fast to deploy, built for change, and aligned with the expectations of today’s digital-first customers,” said Jaywant Deshpande, Chief Solutions Officer, Accion Labs.

Accion Labs brings more than two decades of product engineering and digital commerce expertise. Its global engineering teams specialize in building and integrating microservices-based platforms that support omnichannel engagement, real-time personalization, and operational scalability—critical capabilities for enterprises seeking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Through this collaboration, Accion Labs and commercetools will jointly engage in go-to-market initiatives, co-develop solution accelerators, and provide end-to-end support for organizations transitioning to composable commerce.

About Accion Labs

Accion Labs is an AI-first Innovation Engineering Services & Solutions company headquartered in Pittsburgh. The core purpose is to impact lives by transforming businesses through innovation. With a presence in 23 global offices, Accion Labs boasts an engineering headcount of more than 5,500 employees. The company engages with its clients through collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams and turnkey projects. Accion Labs excels in building new products and re-engineering legacy products using state-of-the-art technologies and innovation. Led by an entrepreneurial leadership team that prioritizes execution, outcomes, and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a leader in innovation by Smart Business Magazine.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.



As trusted partners to brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps its customers set the pace of innovation, deliver exceptional experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With commercetools, businesses don’t just adapt to change — they lead it.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com

