PRP Labs Launches On-Loan Centrifuge Program to Help Clinics Start PRP Services with Zero Upfront Cost

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Labs, a national distributor of FDA-cleared regenerative medicine equipment, today announced the launch of its new On-Loan Centrifuge Program , giving clinics access to state-of-the-art PRP centrifuges without the need for upfront investment.The program allows qualified clinics to receive an EmCyte FDA-cleared centrifuge on loan when they begin ordering PRP kits directly through PRP Labs. By eliminating the initial capital expense of a centrifuge purchase, the program makes it easier for practices to launch PRP services in specialties such as aesthetics, hair restoration, orthopedics, and pain management.“We’ve seen many clinics excited to add PRP but hesitant about the upfront equipment costs,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs. “The On-Loan Centrifuge Program removes that barrier, letting providers start right away with an FDA-cleared system and pay only for the kits they use.”Key benefits of the program include:No Upfront Equipment Cost – Centrifuge provided on loan with ongoing kit orders.Access to FDA-Cleared Devices – Clinics can launch with the same high-quality systems used by leading providers nationwide. Practice Growth Support – PRP Labs provides training, marketing tools, and compliance resources in addition to equipment.The On-Loan Centrifuge Program is available now to qualifying clinics in the United States.Clinics can learn more and apply at: http://prplabs.com/on-loan-centrifuge-program/ PRP Labs is a trusted national distributor of regenerative medicine devices, including PRP kits, centrifuges, and practice support solutions. With a focus on compliance, education, and clinic success, PRP Labs delivers not only equipment but also marketing resources, training, and ongoing support for providers offering PRP and related orthobiologic services.

