From This Valley Mushrooms Brings Nutrient-Rich Gourmet Fungi to Buffalo, NY

From This Valley Mushrooms owners showcasing their fresh, locally grown gourmet mushrooms.

BUFFALO, NY , NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From This Valley Mushrooms , a family-owned farm in Arcade, NY, is expanding access to its health-boosting gourmet mushrooms for Buffalo, NY, and Western New York communities like Orchard Park and East Aurora. Known for their nutrient-dense fungi, the farm now offers online ordering at ftvmushrooms.com, connecting Buffalo residents with fresh, sustainably grown mushrooms.Grown without pesticides in Arcade, NY, near Buffalo, From This Valley Mushrooms provides Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Blue Oyster mushrooms, plus grow-your-own kits, tinctures, powders, and subscriptions. Mushrooms are superfoods rich in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins, offering benefits like immune support, cognitive enhancement, and reduced inflammation. “Mushrooms are a rich source of two powerful antioxidants— glutathione and ergothioneine — which help shield cells from damage and support immune function,” said Meghan Laszlo, RD, at Cedars-Sinai. Lion’s Mane supports brain health, with studies suggesting it may cut cognitive impairment risk by half, while Reishi and Cordyceps boost energy and lower inflammation.Buffalo’s top restaurants, including Jazzboline in East Aurora and the Roycroft Inn, showcase From This Valley Mushrooms in seasonal dishes, highlighting their quality for Western New York foodies. Without a retail storefront, the farm ships fresh mushrooms from its Arcade warehouse to Buffalo, NY, and nationwide. They also engage locals at farmers markets like Perry Farmers Market, Genesee Country Farmers' Market, and Classic Corner Market in East Aurora.“From This Valley Mushrooms is proud to share Arcade’s health-focused mushrooms with Buffalo,” said Brian Lawrence, owner. “Beyond farmers markets, we now ship directly from our warehouse, making it easier for Western New York to enjoy mushrooms’ wellness benefits at home.”Buffalo, NY, residents can order at ftvmushrooms.com, explore recipes, and learn about mushrooms’ health advantages, supporting a local Arcade farm dedicated to sustainable, pesticide-free cultivation.About From This Valley MushroomsLocated in Arcade, NY, From This Valley Mushrooms grows gourmet mushrooms, serving Buffalo, Orchard Park, East Aurora, and the U.S. with fresh, nutrient-rich products for healthy eating. Visit ftvmushrooms.com.

