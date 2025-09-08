Zeen® Users Share How Upright Mobility Is Changing Lives This Fall

Award winning mobility device helps people with disabilities reclaim independence as awareness months spotlight spinal cord injury, therapy and veterans’ health

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeen®, a new mobility device created by Steadicam® inventor and Academy Award winner Garrett Brown, is reshaping how people with disabilities experience daily life. Designed to bridge the gap between walkers and wheelchairs, Zeen allows users to safely go from sitting, to standing, to walking and coasting all without the fear of falling, offering independence and dignity that traditional devices cannot provide.

With thousands of units in use nationwide and recognition as one of the Best Inventions of 2023, Zeen is gaining momentum at a pivotal time. The fall season brings a series of health and disability awareness observances, including National Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month (September), National Physical Therapy Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (October), and Veterans Day and National Family Caregivers Month (November). Each reflects a growing demand for innovations that reduce fall risk, promote upright mobility, and improve quality of life.

For people living with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injuries or age-related mobility loss, Zeen is offering a new path forward. Its lift-assist mechanism reduces up to 75 percent of a person’s body weight, making sit-to-stand transitions seamless and virtually eliminating the fear of falls. The device is battery-free, lightweight, and foldable, making it practical for physical therapy, travel, and everyday routines at home.

“I created Zeen to help individuals safely reclaim their independence, mobility and quality of life,” Brown said. “The ability to rise, move and see the world eye-to-eye is something most of us take for granted. Zeen makes that possible again.”

“As both a veteran and a healthcare leader, I’ve seen how mobility challenges affect every part of daily life,” said Rick Sherak, CEO of Exokinetics. “Zeen is about dignity, safety and freedom—empowering people to maintain or regain their mobility and keep doing what they love.” Zeen’s impact is being amplified through Project ELEVATE Mobility, a charitable foundation that helps underserved families afford the device. As the holiday season approaches, the initiative will be highlighted on Giving Tuesday, offering what many describe as the gift of independence. To learn more or attend a live demo webinar, visit www.GoZeen.com or call 833-367-9336. Zeen representatives are happy to speak with you or your healthcare provider to determine if Zeen is right for you.

About Exokinetics

Exokinetics is a veteran led, mobility technology company dedicated to helping restore full range of movement, independence, and a healthier active lifestyle for those who struggle with diminished mobility due to chronic disease, age, or injury. Developed and manufactured internally, the Zeen® is a state-of-the-art mobility device that raises the user from a seated position to full standing for eye-level engagement, easy walking, and hands-free access without the fear of falling. Filling the gap between a wheelchair and a walker, Zeen is the perfect solution for those wanting more autonomous mobility freedom in their daily lives.

