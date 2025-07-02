Zeen by Exokinetics receives Department of Veterans Affairs, FSS Contract Award

Multi-purpose Mobility Device Bridging the Gap Between Walkers and Wheelchairs Now Available on VA Schedule

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeen®, by Exokinetics, is a cutting-edge multi-purpose mobility device that is transforming the way people with mobility challenges navigate their world. Exokinetics is proud to announce the contract award by Department of Veterans Affairs - Federal Supply Schedule, number 36F79725D0170 as of July 1st 2025. This contract ensures the government best of pricing and services making the Zeen readily available for veterans in the VA Medical program and other government employees. Recognized as one of the Best Inventions of 2023, Zeen offers life-changing technology that restores one’s mobility independence, confidence, dignity, and quality of life.

Designed and developed by a team led by Hall-of-Fame inventor and Oscar winner, Garrett Brown, Zeen offers a perfect solution for veterans who want more mobility independence than a traditional walker or wheelchair can offer. Ideal for people that desire to maintain or regain mobility in their legs, the Zeen device safely transitions a person from a sitting position to standing, and then promotes walking, and even coasting, all without the fear of falling. Unlike many conventional mobility aids, Zeen uniquely allows users to use their bodies to move freely and confidently under their own power, not relying on motors or batteries. Whether at home or on the go, the Zeen easily folds compactly to fit in any car and can be gate-checked for air travel.

Exokinetics is a Made-in-America manufacturer located in West Chester, PA, and is led by CEO Rick Sherak, former Air Force Officer and 30 year medical diagnostics and device veteran. “This is a huge step for us to contract with the government and I am very proud of my team’s dedication and

accomplishments to deliver the most innovative mobility device to so many deserving service members, active duty and veterans”, Sherak stated. “Until now there has been a void in mobility device products available to those who have been wounded, disabled, or suffering from chronic illness. The Zeen provides the technology for active minded person to stand confidently, walk safely, and significantly reduce the risk of falling.”

About Exokinetics

Exokinetics is a veteran led, mobility technology company dedicated to helping restore full range of movement, independence, and a healthier active lifestyle for those who struggle with diminished mobility due to chronic disease, age, or injury. Developed and manufactured internally, the Zeen® is a state-of-the-art mobility device that raises the user from a seated position to full standing for eye-level engagement, easy walking, and hands-free access without the fear of falling. Filling the gap between a wheelchair and a walker, Zeen is the perfect solution for those wanting more autonomous mobility freedom in their daily

lives. See www.goZeen.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.