PRP Labs Launches Free Platelet Concentration Calculator to Support Providers in Standardizing PRP Preparation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRP Labs , a leading distributor of FDA-cleared regenerative medicine equipment, has introduced a new Platelet Concentration Calculator , a free online tool designed to help medical providers estimate platelet yield and concentration when preparing Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP).The calculator allows providers to input blood draw volume, PRP volume, recovery efficiency, and baseline platelet counts to generate an estimate of:Total Platelets in PRPPlatelet Concentration (per µL)Concentration Factor (relative to baseline)By offering greater transparency around platelet recovery rates, the calculator helps clinics standardize PRP preparation across different systems.“Providers often ask about platelet concentration and yield, and until now, there hasn’t been a simple, accessible way to calculate it,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs. “This calculator empowers clinics with data they can use to make informed decisions about their PRP processes.”The tool defaults to a 90% platelet recovery rate, reflecting findings from peer-reviewed studies on EmCyte PRP systems (Marx, 2004; Mazzocca et al., 2012). Providers using other systems can adjust this rate according to manufacturer data or lab validation.The Platelet Concentration Calculator is available now at http://prplabs.com/free-platelet-concentration-calculator and can be used free of charge.About PRP LabsPRP Labs is a national distributor of advanced regenerative medicine devices, specializing in PRP kits, centrifuges, and practice support solutions. With a commitment to compliance, transparency, and clinic success, PRP Labs provides not only equipment but also educational resources, marketing support, and training programs.

