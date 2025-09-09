AICrete Expands Global Reach with Metric Support in AICreteOS

With metric support in AICreteOS and AggSense entering the market in Q4, we’re delivering on that vision—making intelligent, AI-powered solutions accessible to producers globally.” — Parham Aghdasi, CEO of AICrete

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AICrete Corp., the leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for the concrete and aggregates industries, today announced two major milestones that expand its global footprint and accelerate its impact on producers worldwide.

AICreteOS Now Available in SI (Metric) Units

AICreteOS, the industry’s first AI-powered operating system for concrete and aggregates, is now fully available in SI units (metric). This enhancement eliminates conversion barriers and makes the platform immediately accessible to producers across Canada and other metric-based markets around the world. Several Canadian producers have signed on or are already live on AICreteOS, using the platform to unify quality control and operations, streamline data management and usage, and better inform their decisions.

AggSense Commercial Launch in Q4 2025

AICrete also confirmed that AggSense—its breakthrough AI-powered, non-contact aggregate sensing system—will be commercially available in Q4 2025. AggSense delivers real-time insights into aggregate properties such as gradation, shape, and moisture, helping producers achieve unmatched accuracy and consistency in production quality control.

Together, these advances reinforce AICrete’s mission to modernize and transform the heavy building materials industry.

Unlocking Global Scale

While Canada is the first region to benefit, the implications are worldwide. Producers in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond—who operate in metric—can now adopt AICreteOS seamlessly. Combined with the upcoming availability of AggSense, AICrete is uniquely positioned to scale internationally, offering producers a unified platform for AI-driven operations and decision support.

“Our vision has always been to empower producers everywhere,” said Parham Aghdasi, CEO of AICrete. “With metric support in AICreteOS and AggSense entering the market in Q4, we’re delivering on that vision—making intelligent, AI-powered solutions accessible to producers globally.”

About AICrete Corp.

Founded in 2020, AICrete Corp. is redefining concrete and aggregate production with AI-driven software and hardware solutions. Its flagship platform, AICreteOS, serves as a real-time data hub for quality control and operations for concrete and aggregate producers, while AggSense delivers continuous, contactless, calibrationless insights into aggregate physical properties. Together, these innovations enable producers to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, improve material consistency, and minimize environmental impact—paving the way for a smarter, more efficient and sustainable future in heavy building materials industry.

