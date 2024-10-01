AICrete Enhances AICreteOS with Unlimited AI Mix Design Optimizations

AICreteOS AICreteOS mobile

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AICrete Corp., a leader in AI-driven solutions for the concrete and aggregates industries, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its flagship product, AICreteOS. The platform now includes unlimited AI mix design optimizations, leveraging AICrete’s proprietary concrete materials database to drive unprecedented profitability and sustainability in concrete manufacturing.

This latest update to AICreteOS introduces a suite of advanced optimization techniques, including advanced AI discovery algorithms, conventional AI optimization, and aggregate tarantula optimizations methods. This array of tools allows AICreteOS customers to tailor their concrete mix designs more precisely than ever before, utilizing a system honed by years of meticulously collected data.

“We've been using AICreteOS to optimize our concrete mixes, and the results have been eye opening,” said Eric Misenheimer, previously Director of Technical Services at Chandler Concrete and now Chaney Enterprises. “Working with the AICrete technical team on utilizing their AI technology has been a fantastic experience. AICreteOS is a game-changer for us, and we are excited to continue leveraging this technology to achieve even greater results.”

“AICreteOS has transformed how we approach our concrete mix designs,” said Keith Peace, Vice President of Ingram Readymix. “The AICreteOS platform has brought significant cost efficiencies and improved the sustainability of our mix designs. The collaboration with AICrete’s technical team has been incredibly valuable—they are responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in our success. We’re excited about utilizing all of the capabilities of AICreteOS throughout our concrete operations.”

“Over the past four years, our team at AICrete has dedicated itself to curating a comprehensive database of concrete material properties and testing data. Building upon this robust foundation, we have developed and continuously refined AI-driven predictive models that are now the best in their class,” said Samira Karimi, Lead AI Engineer at AICrete. “These models excel in predicting critical concrete attributes such as air content, slump, and strength. Utilizing these predictions, we've crafted optimization algorithms that tailor concrete mix designs not only to increase margins but also to enhance performance and sustainability.”

Innovative Features and Expanded Capabilities:

● Unlimited AI Mix Design Optimizations: Subscribers can now access unlimited AI-driven optimizations within their AICreteOS subscription, using their own materials data to refine mix designs continuously.

● Advanced Optimization Techniques: The updated AI models support a variety of techniques:

○ AI Discovery: This method allows for discovery of maximum cost-saving opportunities through advanced AI-driven optimization techniques.

○ Conventional AI Optimization: Optimizes for cost while meeting concrete mix design objectives and constraints.

○ Aggregate Tarantula Optimization: It leverages the tarantula curve to achieve ideal aggregate combinations and performance.

“By continuously collecting more data and improving our AI models and AICreteOS, we aim to empower our customers with the most advanced tools available in the market,” said Parham Aghdasi, Founder and CEO of AICrete. “These enhancements are a testament to our commitment to customers to help them make data-driven decisions to increase their profitability, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Unlimited AI mix design optimizations and most recent AI updates are accessible to all AICreteOS customers immediately. The integration of these sophisticated design capabilities into AICreteOS marks a pivotal development in the industry, promising to revolutionize how concrete is formulated and used every day.

For more information about AICreteOS and the new AI optimization capabilities, please visit AICrete’s website.

About AICrete Corp.

Founded in 2020, AICrete Corp. is a leader in developing AI-driven software and hardware solutions designed to enhance the production and use of concrete and aggregates. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, AICrete's AICreteOS and AggSense, enhances the efficiency, profitability, quality, and environmental footprint of concrete and aggregate production.

About Chandler Concrete

Founded in 1946 by R.F. Kirkpatrick and later acquired by Tom Chandler in 1974, Chandler Concrete Company started as a concrete contracting firm and evolved into a leader in ready-mix concrete with over 45 plants across North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. Known for superior quality and outstanding customer service, Chandler expanded through strategic acquisitions and diversified into block plants and building supplies. In April 2024, Chandler was acquired by Chaney Enterprises, enhancing its service range across the Mid-Atlantic with over 100 ready-mix plants and 12 sand and gravel facilities. Chaney Enterprises is committed to delivering high-quality materials throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and North Carolina. For more information, visit Chaney Enterprises' website.

About Ingram Readymix

Founded in 1957, Ingram Readymix is a family-owned company that has grown to operate 40 concrete plants across Texas. With a commitment to providing high-quality ready-mix concrete and superior customer service, Ingram Readymix serves both residential and commercial markets. The company prides itself on using cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to ensure the highest standards of concrete production, contributing to the growth and development of communities throughout the region. For more information, visit Ingram Readymix's website.

