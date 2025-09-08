Solartility Launches Solar Advantage — Alberta’s Smartest Electricity Rate Program for Solar Homes

Solartility's Solar Advantage Plan

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solartility Group today announced the launch of its Solar Advantage electricity program, a breakthrough product for Alberta’s residential solar market that ensures homeowners always get the best rate — automatically. By combining smart automation with the province’s deregulated electricity framework, Solar Advantage creates new value for customers while opening the door to scalable, investor-ready growth.

Solar Advantage is built for Alberta’s micro-generators, turning rate flexibility into real savings. It automatically switches between high and low rates, sparing customers the hassle of monitoring their solar production and ensuring they always benefit from the most cost-effective option.

* Export more than you consume? Earn 33¢/kWh — among the highest rates in Alberta.

* Consume more than you export? Pay just 5.99¢/kWh — Alberta’s lowest residential electricity rate.

“As winter approaches, we wanted to make sure Albertans with solar aren’t left worrying about their energy bills,” said Kelly Tallas, CEO of Solartility Group. “With Solar Advantage, rate switching happens in the background, ensuring solar homes always land on the most advantageous rate without any extra effort. It’s simple for customers, but also strategically significant as we position Solartility for rapid market expansion.”

The launch of Solar Advantage comes as Solartility attends RE+ 2025, North America’s largest clean energy event, underscoring the company’s commitment to commercializing innovative distributed energy solutions and connecting with partners who share its growth vision.

Why Solar Advantage?

Alberta’s deregulated electricity market gives micro-generators the freedom to select rates, but historically this has required manual switching and constant oversight. Solar Advantage eliminates that barrier through automated optimization, making it the first program of its kind in Alberta to guarantee homeowners are always on the most advantageous rate.

This model not only enhances customer value but also positions Solartility to expand its footprint across Canada as distributed energy adoption accelerates. With a growing base of residential solar systems and increasing policy support for clean energy, Solar Advantage represents a replicable and scalable innovation in retail energy.

About Solartility Group

Solartility Group develops innovative clean energy programs that empower customers to maximize the value of their solar and storage investments. From virtual power plants to smarter retail energy products, Solartility helps accelerate Canada’s transition to a resilient, distributed, and renewable-powered future.

👉 Learn more and sign up at https://solartility.ca

