Solartility and Bullfrog Power launch Alberta’s first 100% local green electricity plan

Solartility and Bullfrog Power launch Alberta's first 100% Green Electricity Plan

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solartility Energy Inc. and Bullfrog Power are partnering to bring local green energy to the Alberta market.

With Alberta Green, residents and businesses can power their homes and operations with local green electricity from Bullfrog Power’s Alberta wind and solar projects.

Now, Albertans can depend on electricity that is 100% green and 100% local. Every kilowatt-hour used will contribute directly to Alberta’s renewable energy sector.

“For the first time, Albertans have a seamless and transparent way to access 100 per cent renewable energy produced right here at home,” said Kelly J. Tallas, CEO of Solartility Energy Inc. “This new partnership is strengthening our local grid and supporting Alberta’s renewable energy industry.”

Together, Bullfrog and Solartility are leading the province’s transition to clean, homegrown, renewable energy.

Bullfrog Power is Canada’s leading renewable energy provider.

Solartility is an electricity retailer. In addition to Alberta Green, Solartility offers an innovative Market Rate Program that allows Albertans to profit from their solar panels. Solartility customers can buy electricity when prices are low and sell when they are high.

“Solartility has always been at the forefront of energy innovation, driven by the urgent need to address the climate crisis,” said Tallas. “The time for action is now, and we are proud to stand alongside our customers in building a sustainable future. Together, as a community, we are taking meaningful steps to combat climate change by embracing clean energy and reducing our collective carbon footprint."

“We are excited to partner with Solartility on this pioneering initiative,” said Suha Jethalal, President at Bullfrog Power. “At Bullfrog Power, we have been leading the way, offering sustainable energy choices across Canada, and now Albertans have a dedicated, local green energy option that not only reduces emissions but also invests in the province’s renewable energy future by sourcing power exclusively from Alberta-based projects.”

How to join Alberta’s first 100% locally sourced green electricity plan

Albertans looking to be a part of this energy transformation can sign up today by visiting Solartility’s sign-up page. By making the switch, customers will be directly supporting Alberta-based renewable energy projects and contributing to a stronger, more sustainable electricity grid in the province.

About Solartility Energy Inc.

Solartility Energy Inc. is a leading innovator in Alberta’s energy market, offering market-based electricity solutions that provide customers with flexibility, transparency and access to wholesale energy prices. Solartility is committed to accelerating Alberta’s clean energy transition by enabling renewable energy participation at all levels.

About Bullfrog Power

Bullfrog Power, an Envest company, offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada’s energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a green electricity choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power’s team of sustainability experts also offers solutions including power purchase agreements, green natural gas, and green fuel. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Media Contacts:

Janice Park

Marketing Director

Bullfrog Power

Janice.park@bullfrogpower.com

+1 416-360-3464

info@bullfrogpower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.