Red Hilton Named MC for Global Leadership Event Featuring Jose Pereira and the Launch of Unbreakable
Belmont City Press LLC CEO to host live event exploring the powerful true story and leadership lessons behind author’s faith-fueled journey
The event centers around the launch of Pereira’s new book, Unbreakable: Faith-Fueled Leadership for Life’s Toughest Battles, which shares powerful leadership and faith-based lessons drawn from his nearly five years of wrongful imprisonment as one of the internationally recognized Citgo6. The online gathering will offer behind-the-scenes insight into Pereira’s story, alongside practical and spiritual takeaways for leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs.
Hilton, a seasoned public speaker and respected host, was personally invited by Pereira to lead the event. Their professional connection dates back to the early stages of the book's development when Hilton and her team at Belmont City Press began working closely with Pereira to bring his message to the world. Hilton's deep understanding of his journey, combined with her own experience as an entrepreneur and leadership speaker, made her the natural choice to guide the evening's conversation.
“Jose leads with a gentle hand,” Hilton said. “His impact comes not just from what he’s endured, but from how he lifts others through their darkest times. It’s an honor to help amplify his voice and bring this message to a global audience.”
Hilton is no stranger to the spotlight. She has delivered impactful keynote talks and workshops on leadership, mindset, marketing, and resilience, including:
Rejection is a Gift – Turning setbacks into growth
Breaking the Cycle of Imposter Syndrome – Reframing fear and identity
Safety vs. Happiness – The hidden cost of comfort
The Circle Starts Here: Blame vs. Accountability
Just Going for a B+ – The pursuit of excellence without burnout
Trust Your Training – Lessons from being the last official Boston Marathon finisher
The Three Pillars of Business Success – Principled, Pointed, and Purpose-driven leadership
High Exposure Marketing – Branding strategies for small businesses and real estate professionals
In her role as MC, Hilton will help guide attendees through a powerful, emotionally resonant evening of storytelling, practical leadership wisdom, and a shared exploration of what it means to lead with faith under pressure.
The event will also include a special appearance by Mervis Ruiz, Pereira’s wife, who will share personal insights into their family’s journey and the spiritual strength that sustained them through years of separation and uncertainty.
Event Details:
Title: Unbreakable: The Journey, The Book, The Impact
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025Time: 4 PM PT | 6 PM CT | 7 PM ET
Location: Online (via Zoom)
Registration Link: Register Here
This is a free event, but registration is required. Attendees will gain insight into the making of Unbreakable, the mindset it was built on, and how to apply its lessons to their own leadership journeys.
About Belmont City Press LLC: Belmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. Specializing in elevating entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders, BCP helps clients turn their stories into strategic tools for visibility, credibility, and business growth. Learn more at www.belmontcitypress.com.
About JoseConnect.comJoseConnect.com is the official platform of Jose Pereira; international leadership coach, former CEO, resilience strategist, and bestselling author. The site offers access to Pereira's speaking engagements, the Unbreakable Leadership coaching program, and C-suite development tools for faith-based professionals. For more, visit www.joseconnect.com.
