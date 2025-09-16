Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation Welcomes Two Esteemed Leaders to its Medical & Scientific Advisory Board

Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation

Leaders in neurobiology and translational medicine join SKANRF to advance bold, high-impact research in anorexia nervosa.

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation (SKANRF) is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished leaders in medical science—Dr. Walter Kaye and Dr. Richard Insel—to its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. Both bring deep expertise in translational research, clinical care, and scientific innovation, further advancing SKANRF’s ability to identify and fund the most promising science in anorexia nervosa (AN).

SKANRF was established to address the urgent need for better understanding and treatment of AN, one of the deadliest psychiatric illnesses. Through a rigorous, expert-driven proposal review process, the Foundation ensures that donor contributions go directly to the most meritorious individuals, bold ideas, and capable institutions pursuing high-impact research.

Dr. Walter Kaye is Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and the Founding Director of the UC San Diego Eating Disorders Center for Treatment and Research. As a trailblazer in the neurobiology of anorexia nervosa, Dr. Kaye has led some of the most influential research in the field, helping to define the biological and psychological features of the illness and driving a shift toward neuroscience-informed treatment approaches. Following his recent retirement from UC San Diego, Dr. Kaye continues to shape the future of the field through his mentorship, research leadership, and now through his role on SKANRF’s advisory board. Dr. Kaye said, "I have seen SKANRF grow from an idea to an important source of funding for new cutting-edge research that is needed to reduce the mortality of anorexia; I am now pleased and honored to join the Foundation team that will bring light and life for individuals and families suffering from this insidious condition."

Dr. Richard Insel is the former Executive Vice President for Research and Chief Scientific Officer at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), where he oversaw global research efforts to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes. He has also served as Head of Pediatric Health and Wellness at Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health) and is currently a Research Professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry. Dr. Insel is widely respected for his ability to translate complex science into scalable health solutions and for guiding organizations in building innovative research ecosystems. His interdisciplinary expertise will help expand SKANRF’s capacity to fund and facilitate high-impact research. Dr. Insel said, "I have known Dr. Kyle for many years and admire his vision and fortitude in establishing this most important foundation to fill the funding gap required for research dedicated to putting an end to anorexia nervosa; I am excited to be part of its critical mission."

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Kaye and Dr. Insel to the SKANRF,” said David J. Kyle, Founder of SKANRF. “Their visionary leadership and commitment to advancing human health will be invaluable as we continue funding novel research that will save the lives of young people suffering from anorexia. We fund the best science to stop anorexia.”

Drs. Kaye and Insel join a board of leading scientists and clinicians guiding SKANRF’s research funding strategy. Their appointment comes at a time of growth for the Foundation, as it reviews pre-proposals for its second Discovery Grant and concludes the first year of funded research from the inaugural award. Their expertise will further support the cultivation of bold ideas that challenge the status quo in anorexia nervosa research.

For more information about SKANRF and its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board, please visit https://www.skanrf.org.

About SKANRF: The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation (SKANRF) is a California-based 501(c)(3) charitable foundation focused on funding innovative research on anorexia nervosa (AN). Its mission is to identify the root causes of AN and develop effective prevention and intervention strategies. We provide funding for proof-of-principle studies through targeted Requests for Proposals and expert evaluations. The Foundation’s vision is a world where no more young people are suffering and dying from the impacts of AN. For more information on SKANRF and its ongoing research initiatives, please visit www.skanrf.org.

About Professor Kaye: Dr. Walter Kaye attended Ohio State College of Medicine and completed a neurology residency at Los Angeles County-USC, a psychiatry residency at UCLA and a research fellowship at the NIMH Clinical Center in Bethesda. Dr. Kaye was recruited to the UC San Diego faculty from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he was a professor of psychiatry, and where he received a NIMH senior scientist award. Dr. Kaye was a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at UCSD and Founder and Executive Director of the UCSD Eating Disorders Research and Treatment Center. Dr. Kaye recently retired from UCSD and is an Emeritus Distinguished Professor. His research has focused on exploring the relationship between brain and behavior using brain imaging and genetics and developing and applying new treatments for anorexia and bulimia nervosa. He has published over 400 papers and has been cited over 36,000 times. His h-index is 103 and he has numerous awards and honors. Recently, Scholars GPS ranked Dr. Kaye as #3 in their list of the most highly ranked scholars in the field of anorexia nervosa.

About Professor Insel: Richard Insel, MD is currently a Research Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry. From 2016 to 2024 he held various positions at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), including Head of Pediatric Health & Wellness at Kenvue (consumer-sector spinout of J&J) (2023-2024), Global Head, Healthy Baby Initiative (HBI), World Without Disease Accelerator (WWDA), Janssen (2019-2023). From 2003 to 2016, he served roles as Executive Vice President of Research and Chief Scientific Officer at JDRF, where he oversaw the organization’s research strategy. Dr. Insel was affiliated with the University of Rochester Medical Center from 1977-2003 where he held several positions during his tenure, including Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology/Immunology, founding Director of the Center for Human Genetics and Molecular Pediatric Disease, Director of the Strong Children’s Research Center, and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Immunology, Allergy, and Rheumatology.

