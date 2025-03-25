Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation Receives $50,000 Donation to Advance Groundbreaking Research

Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation Garry Kyle Sr. presenting the donation to SKANRF founder Dr. David Kyle and board member Garry Kyle Jr.

SKANRF expands its commitment to anorexia research with a new $50,000 donation, following its inaugural Phase I grant award in January

This contribution will support critical research that will hopefully prevent more families from experiencing such heartbreaking loss.” — Garry Kyle Sr.

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation (SKANRF.org) is honored to announce a generous $50,000 donation from Garry Kyle Sr. to support its mission of advancing scientific research into the causes, treatment, and prevention of anorexia nervosa. This substantial contribution will directly fund critical studies aimed at improving outcomes for individuals affected by this life-threatening eating disorder.

The donation comes at a crucial time as the foundation continues to push forward with research initiatives that explore the biological, genetic, and psychological factors underlying anorexia nervosa. In January, SKANRF awarded its inaugural Phase I grant to support research at three leading universities, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing scientific understanding of this disorder. With this new funding, SKANRF will be able to fund future research efforts, expand its current projects, and invest in innovative approaches that bring hope to those impacted by the disorder.

"Anorexia nervosa is a devastating disease that takes the lives of far too many young adults who have so much potential, intelligence, and promise,” said donor Garry Kyle Sr. “This contribution will support critical research that will hopefully prevent more families from experiencing such heartbreaking loss. I am excited to see my donation drive new discoveries that will bring us closer to a cure."

Dr. David J. Kyle, founder of SKANRF, expressed: "We are deeply moved by the generous $50,000 donation to the Foundation from Sarah's uncle.” He added: “Nancy and I are certain that Sarah’s spirit is smiling, knowing these funds are critical to supporting groundbreaking research to prevent the disease that claimed her life," acknowledging the need for funding required to unlock the biology underlying anorexia nervosa.

SKANRF remains dedicated to fostering collaboration among leading researchers, clinicians, and advocates to ensure that scientific advancements translate into meaningful solutions for individuals and families affected by anorexia nervosa. The foundation welcomes further support from donors and partners who share its vision for a future without eating disorders.

