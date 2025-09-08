Catalytic Solutions Appoints Rishabh Parmar as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Healthcare Leader to Drive Growth and Innovation in Staffing Solutions

Leveraging innovative technologies and data-driven strategies to enhance staffing solutions, ensuring faster placements and better outcomes” — Rishabh Parmar, CEO, Catalytic Solutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalytic Solutions (CatSol), a joint commission-certified premier healthcare staffing agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rishabh Parmar as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Parmar is a dynamic healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience in strategic planning and operations. He has a distinguished track record of building scalable, high-performance operations, deploying innovative technology, and effectively managing contingent labor. As Chief Executive Officer of Catsol, he will lead efforts to advance the company’s mission of bridging the gap between skilled healthcare professionals and healthcare facilities by delivering innovative staffing solutions.

Prior to joining Catsol, Mr. Parmar served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Vivian Health, where he was instrumental in scaling the company to become the country's largest clinician marketplace. His career also includes key leadership roles at Cross Country Healthcare and Vizient. Mr. Parmar holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

"I am excited to take the helm at Catalytic Solutions during this transformative period for the healthcare industry," said Rishabh. "My vision is to leverage innovative technologies and data-driven strategies to enhance our staffing solutions, ensuring faster placements, higher compliance standards, and better outcomes for both professionals and facilities. Working closely with our VMS and MSP partners and healthcare facilities, we will continue to set new benchmarks in healthcare workforce management and support the vital work of healthcare professionals across the nation."

Under Mr. Parmar's leadership, Catalytic Solutions aims to build on its strong foundation and expand nationwide coverage, by strengthening partnerships with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, long-term care facilities, VMS, MSPs, and introducing advanced AI driven staffing tools.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rishabh Parmar as our new CEO. Rishabh’s proven expertise in healthcare innovation and strategic leadership makes him the ideal leader to propel Catalytic Solutions forward. Vikas and I are confident that under his guidance, CatSol will continue to transform healthcare staffing and deliver unparalleled value to our partners and professionals.” — Vikas and Rachna Dhir, Co-Founders, Catalytic Solutions

### About Catalytic Solutions

Catalytic Solutions (CatSol), founded in 2018, is a Joint Commission-certified, woman and minority owned healthcare staffing agency dedicated to providing top-tier healthcare professionals, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, therapists, and allied health experts, to facilities across the United States. Specializing in temporary staffing, travel nursing, direct hires, contract placements, and per diem assignments, CatSol prioritizes patient care, compliance with federal and state standards, and operational efficiency. With 24/7 recruiter support and a commitment to rapid deployment, the company serves hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, correctional healthcare, and more, fostering rewarding careers for professionals while meeting the urgent needs of healthcare providers.

For more information, visit www.catsol.com or contact Catalytic Solutions at 7250 Dallas Parkway, Suite 400, Plano, TX 75024 | Phone: 214-736-2179 |

Fax: (626) 608-2349 | E-Mail: info@catsol.com

