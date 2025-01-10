Catalytic Solutions (CatSol) earns The Joint Commission Gold Seal, showcasing leadership in healthcare staffing, compliance, and quality care solutions

Catalytic Solutions is proud to achieve this milestone, reflecting our dedication to excellence in healthcare staffing and patient safety.” — Vikas Dhir, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalytic Solutions (CatSol) Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

Catalytic Solutions has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification, reflecting its commitment to providing safe, high-quality patient care.

Catalytic Solutions underwent a rigorous review on December 6, 2024. Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Healthcare Staffing Services standards, including infection prevention, leadership, credentialing, staff qualifications, staffing regulations, and patient and healthcare professional rights.

"As a healthcare staffing agency, Catalytic Solutions is dedicated to supporting healthcare facilities in delivering safer, higher-quality care that is both equitable and compassionate," said Doris Gomez, Director of Recruitment at Catalytic Solutions.

"We are honored to receive The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, which reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Vikas Dhir, CEO of Catalytic Solutions.

To prepare for certification, Catalytic Solutions reviewed policies, conducted staff training, performed mock audits, enhanced credentialing systems, and fostered a culture of continuous improvement.

About Catalytic Solutions (CatSol):

Catalytic Solutions (CatSol) is a leading healthcare staffing agency dedicated to connecting highly qualified healthcare professionals with facilities across the nation. Specializing in correctional facilities, hospitals, and long-term care facilities, Catalytic Solutions is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and compassionate care. We provide staffing solutions that meet the highest industry standards, with a focus on quality and compliance. Catalytic Solutions ensures seamless operations for healthcare facilities, earning trust through innovation and excellence. For more information, visit www.catsol.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.