ShuBu Creative Group Announces Partnership with Iconic Brand KissCamⓇ and Virtue Beauty

KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss Launch

The Denver-based agency celebrates milestone collaboration with the launch of KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss Collection

Launching this collaboration with KissCam and Virtue Beauty has been such an exciting journey, and ShuBu Creative has been instrumental every step of the way.” — Dana Veitch, Founder and CEO, KissCam

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShuBu Creative Group, a branding, marketing and public relations agency known for helping purpose-driven brands clarify and amplify their story, announced its newest client, KissCamⓇ, the globally recognized fan engagement brand, and Virtue Beauty, a Denver-based, women-owned clean beauty company.

The partnership marks a milestone for ShuBu Creative Group, representing its first nationally recognized brand collaboration. Together, the team is celebrating the launch of the KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss Collection, a 14-shade line of vegan, cruelty-free, all-natural glosses designed to bring the excitement of the KissCam moment beyond the jumbotron and into everyday life.

“From our very first conversation, it was clear there was a great opportunity to help get the word out about KisCam and its new partnership with Virtue Beauty,” says Becca Cooper Leebove, Founder and Chief Brand Strategist of ShuBu Creative Group. “We’re thrilled to help KissCam, who is known around the world, and Virtue Beauty, a local women-owned purpose-driven cosmetic line, bring their story to life.”

Launched Labor Day weekend, the KissCam + Virtue Beauty collaboration kicked off with an online debut and will feature an in-person event on Oct. 24th at the Virtue Beauty Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at Sierra Restaurant in Castle Rock, 10680 Cabela Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST. ShuBu Creative Group is supporting the KissCam through brand storytelling, media relations, and launch strategy.

The KissCamⓇ brand was trademarked in 2014 by founder Dana Veitch, who registered it with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and subsequently expanded his intellectual property protection to 27 countries internationally. He then developed branded experiential activations including, licensing opportunities, The KissCam Photobooth, The KissCam Hologram, and The KissCam Contest, a mobile-app contest where guests can upload their KissCam-style photo, rally votes from peers, and compete for sponsor-backed prizes.

Virtue Beauty, founded in 2024, by Brooke Berndt, a digital creator, entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor, is redefining clean beauty with a commitment to vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free products.

“Launching this collaboration with KissCam and Virtue Beauty has been such an exciting journey, and ShuBu Creative Group has been instrumental every step of the way, " says Veitch, Founder and CEO of KissCam. “We have a lot of new and exciting announcements coming up and this partnership will help us get the word out in a strategic way.”

For more information, visit https://virtuebeautyco.com/pages/kiss-cam-x-virtue-beauty.

About ShuBu Creative Group

ShuBu Creative Group is an award-winning, 100 percent women-owned agency based in Centennial, Colorado, specializing in providing branding, marketing and PR services to nonprofits, culinary companies, real estate developers and purpose-driven organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2018, the team at ShuBu helps bring their clients most impactful identities and campaigns to market and create ongoing visibility. ShuBu not only crafts the strategy and builds the roadmap—it also leads the creative execution to bring every vision to life. ShuBu’s clients include organizations who are making a difference across various industries including: Adams County Education Foundation, Youth Healthcare Association, Regis University, Colorado Youth Connect, Sun Life Health, Commerce City Police Department, Vannin Chief of Staff, Springwood Retirement Campus, Latitude40 Real Estate Group, Elkco Properties, Trybe Properties, NexCore Group, Paradigm Interior Design, Natural Settings Landscaping, Chef Deb, The Pickled Beet, Savor Culinary Services, Homestyle Direct, and more. Visit www.shubucreative.com to learn more.

About KissCam

KissCam, Inc. is a global experiential activation brand that creates unforgettable moments of connection and joy beyond the jumbotron. Founded in 2014, by Dana Veitch after watching a basketball game while on a date and realizing not everyone was able to get a chance to be on the KissCam. Shortly thereafter, Veitch discovered the KissCam brand was not owned by anyone, so Veitch registered a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and subsequently expanded his intellectual property protection to 27 countries internationally. Then he acquired four US patents with his KissCam Contest, designed and built the KissCam Contest app, technology allowing fans to submit their own KissCam moments from anywhere and vote for a winner. In 2018, the company expanded into licensing photobooths, photostrip frame graphics globally, and hologram experiences where participants can interact with celebrities, pro-athletes and more via augmented reality experiences, while continuing to place their KissCam Contest at sporting events. In 2025 the company launched a lip gloss in partnership with Virtue Beauty. Other KissCam partners include the Oklahoma City Dodgers Minor League Baseball team, Everbowl, K Photo La Vie, Meme Wars, 2018 World Cup, and India's T20 Cricket, where the promotion received a 48% engagement rate. With activations spanning sports, concerts, and community gatherings, KissCam has become a beloved tradition recognized around the world. For more information, visit www.kisscam.com.

About Virtue Beauty

Virtue Beauty is a women-owned, beauty brand dedicated to delivering all natural makeup products that empower people to feel confident, connected and virtuous. Founded in 2024 by Brooke Berndt, an entrepreneur with a commitment to sustainability, and clean beauty products, Virtue Beauty is redefining what it means to look and feel your best. Its mission is to empower all makeup users with clean, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free cosmetics made with organic ingredients and inspired by the founder’s value in having a faith-based foundation for living a virtuous life. Each product celebrates beauty and uplifts confidence for anyone wanting to shine. For more information, visit https://virtuebeautyco.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.