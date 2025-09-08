MARKETER Releases Comprehensive Digital Marketing Report for E-Commerce & Retail Brands

New report reveals cutting-edge strategies for e-commerce growth in 2025—covering AI personalization, omnichannel engagement, and retail SEO trends

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARKETER , a leading full-service digital marketing agency, has released a new industry report detailing the most important trends shaping the future of e-commerce and retail marketing. The E-Commerce & Retail Digital Marketing Report , now available for free online, offers a data-rich analysis for marketing teams, retail executives, and digital strategists seeking to optimize performance in 2025 and beyond.The report draws from the agency’s experience supporting hundreds of online retail brands and compiles expert insight into the tactics that will define competitive advantage in the months ahead. Topics include omnichannel marketing integration, the rise of AI-driven personalization, and advanced strategies in paid search, organic SEO, influencer marketing, and user-generated content (UGC).“This report provides a strategic lens for e-commerce leaders looking to outpace competitors in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at MARKETER.co. “We’ve distilled the latest data and paired it with actionable marketing insights to help brands improve ROI across all channels.”Key Takeaways From the Report Include:--AI-powered personalization increases return on ad spend (ROAS) by up to 3x for retailers using real-time behavioral data.--Social commerce and UGC are outperforming traditional product ads in driving brand engagement and trust.--Omnichannel strategies that align in-store, mobile, and desktop experiences are critical for reducing customer churn.--SEO for e-commerce remains vital, with technical tuning and structured data playing a larger role in organic visibility.The E-Commerce & Retail Digital Marketing Report is designed for:--Digital marketing professionals working within DTC and online retail brands--Agencies managing SEO, paid media, and content strategies for e-commerce clients--CMOs and strategy leaders navigating multi-channel retail expansionThe full report is now publicly available at: https://marketer.co/blog/e-commerce-retail-digital-marketing About MARKETERMARKETER.co is a results-driven digital marketing agency helping brands grow through tailored strategies in SEO, content, PPC, and social media marketing. The SEO agency supports clients across various industries—from fast-scaling startups to Fortune 500 enterprises—with a focus on high-ROI digital growth and full-funnel marketing solutions.

