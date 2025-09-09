Leadership Event Explores Faith and Resilience in 'Unbreakable' The Journey, The Book, The Impact with Jose Pereira
Discover how Christian leadership, personal trials, and global impact converge as Jose Pereira reveals the story behind his transformative new book.
A Night of Insight, Inspiration, and Impact
Pereira, founder of JoseConnect.com and former CEO of CITGO Petroleum, was wrongfully detained in Venezuela for nearly five years as one of the internationally recognized Citgo6. During that time, he faced profound loss, spiritual isolation, and emotional torment. But out of that darkness came the foundation of a coaching and leadership philosophy rooted not in ego or fear, but in faith, resilience, and purpose.
"I never chose this path. I was a CEO, a father, and a husband until I was taken hostage and held for nearly five years. Behind prison walls, I lost everything I thought made me strong... and yet, in the silence, I found something greater: faith," said Pereira.
In this virtual event, Pereira and Ruiz will:
Share behind-the-scenes stories from Pereira's captivity and road to freedom
Reveal the faith-based leadership lessons that shaped the Unbreakable book and coaching model
Offer practical takeaways for leading through pressure, adversity, and uncertainty
Explore love, perseverance, and hope in the face of the unimaginable
“Jose's story isn’t just inspiring. It’s transformational,” said Hilton, CEO of Belmont City Press. “This book and this night are for anyone who has ever asked themselves if they have what it takes to lead through the storm. Jose doesn't just say yes, he shows you how.”
The event will conclude with a moderated Q&A session, allowing attendees to engage directly with Pereira and Ruiz.
About the Book: Unbreakable
Released by Belmont City Press and quickly climbing to No.1, Unbreakable is already generating buzz across the leadership and faith communities. It combines raw storytelling, scripture-based reflection, and real-world strategy into a guide for resilient leadership. Drawing from both Pereira’s corporate experience and the crucible of wrongful imprisonment, the book is designed to equip leaders to stand firm, lead well, and thrive under pressure.
"This is my gift to you; leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone carrying the weight of life’s toughest battles," says Pereira. "Inside, you’ll find the raw story of my 5-year wrongful detention, and the faith-driven leadership lessons that carried me through the fire... and will help you build a foundation that never breaks."
Event Details
Title: UNBREAKABLE: The Journey, The Book, The Impact
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time: 4 PM PT | 6 PM CT | 7 PM ET
Location: Online (Zoom)
Registration: Click here to register
Featuring: Jose Angel Pereira Ruimwyk, with Mervis Ruiz
MC: Red Hilton, CEO of Belmont City Press LLC
This event is free to attend, but registration is required.
About JoseConnect.com
JoseConnect.com is the official home of Jose Pereira’s coaching programs, book, and resources for faith-based leadership. Through his Unbreakable Leadership coaching framework, Jose works with CEOs, entrepreneurs, and professionals around the world to integrate faith, resilience, and strategy in high-stakes environments. Visit www.JoseConnect.com to explore more, join his newsletter, and connect directly with Jose.
About Belmont City Press LLC
Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston (Massachusetts, USA) based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. They are a values-driven company committed to amplifying stories of impact, integrity, and faith. BCP partners with entrepreneurs and salespeople, creating authors who seek to transform readers' lives through wisdom, truth, and practical insight. Learn more at www.BelmontCityPress.com.
