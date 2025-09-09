Navigating Change and Coaching for Lasting Impact: Lucy Gioia’s Story on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast

Lucy Gioia Change Coaching & Consulting Logo Navigating Change and Coaching for Lasting Impact: Lucy Gioia’s Story Lucy Gioia - Founder, LGCCC

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Changer’s Collective Podcast , hosted by Cassi Manner, features Lucy Gioia (PCC, CMP), Transformational Coach and Change Catalyst, in a powerful new episode exploring resilience, company culture, and the realities of navigating transformation.Lucy is the founder of LGCCC (Lucy Gioia Change Coaching & Consulting), a practice dedicated to helping individuals and organizations thrive through change. With more than two decades of experience, Lucy blends ICF-certified coaching, Prosci change management expertise, NLP, hypnosis, trauma-informed practices, and energy leadership tools to guide clients beyond self-imposed limitations and into sustainable growth.In the episode, Lucy shares her own journey from trauma and burnout to resilience and purpose. She highlights how identity is often the biggest barrier to transformation, why company culture determines organizational success, and how communication breakdowns can derail even the best strategies. She emphasizes that while change is constant, true transformation requires both inner work and aligned action.Lucy also discusses her vision for the LightWork Digital Product Hub , a growing library of courses, guides, and tools designed to make coaching and self-discovery accessible for individuals and teams seeking long-term change.Key Themes Discussed in the Episode- Change is constant; it can be intentionally pursued or forced upon us.- Real transformation is rooted in identity and belief, not just external action.- Strong company culture is a cornerstone of organizational resilience.- Communication breakdowns are the most common obstacle during change initiatives.- Self-inquiry, journaling, and nervous system regulation are essential practices.- Small, consistent steps compound into lasting impact.- Empowerment comes from clarity and aligned decision-making.The episode Navigating Change and Coaching for Lasting Impact: Lucy Gioia’s Story is available now on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast.To explore Lucy’s coaching, consulting, and digital resources, visit: https://lgccc.ca/ About Lucy Gioia and LGCCCLucy Gioia (PCC, CMP) is a transformational coach and consultant who turned her own journey through trauma and burnout into a mission of helping others achieve lasting change. With certifications in coaching, change management, NLP, hypnosis, and energy leadership, she blends lived experience with professional expertise to guide both individuals and organizations.Through LGCCC, Lucy offers personalized 1:1 coaching, organizational consulting, Energy Leadership Profile assessments, and upcoming self-study programs. Her work empowers clients to break free from limitations, strengthen resilience, and create sustainable transformation.About Game Changer’s Collective PodcastGame Changer’s Collective is where trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries share the real stories behind their success. Hosted by Cassi Manner, CEO of Game Changer Marketing Solutions, the podcast uncovers the lessons, struggles, and breakthroughs that define true innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.