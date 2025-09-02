Spokbee Expands Onshape App with New Productivity and Security Features

Spokbee Logo

Instant CAD downloads, automated quotes, saved configurations, and password protection boost speed, accuracy, and control for manufacturers.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spokbee , the AI-powered product configurator platform, has introduced a suite of new features in the Spokbee App for Onshape that streamline quoting, enhance collaboration, and protect sensitive data for manufacturers and their customers.With the latest release, Spokbee extends its Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) platform by giving users the ability to not only configure products in real time, but also generate and share engineering-ready deliverables instantly. The update includes:- Allow Download CAD: Customers can download CAD files for their configured products directly from the Spokbee Configurators, making collaboration with suppliers and partners faster and more accurate.- Allow Download Quote: Sales teams and buyers alike can instantly generate and export detailed quotes, removing bottlenecks from the quoting process.- Allow Save Configuration: Configurations can now be saved and revisited at any time, giving customers flexibility while enabling sales teams to pick up exactly where a prospect left off.- Iframe Password Protection: Embedded configurators can now be secured with password access, protecting sensitive designs and pricing data from unauthorized users.“These capabilities give companies more control and speed, while also making configurators far more useful across engineering, sales, and customer workflows,” said Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee. “It’s about turning engineering data into secure, customer-ready deliverables instantly.”The new productivity and security features extend Spokbee’s mission to reduce quoting and product launch cycles from seven weeks to seven seconds. With its cloud-native, Onshape-integrated platform, Spokbee gives manufacturers the tools to turn static CAD files into interactive, customer-ready configurators that close deals faster.For more information, visit www.spokbee.com or explore the Spokbee App in the Onshape App Store About:Spokbee is a cloud-native Configure, Price, Deliver (CPD) platform that helps manufacturers turn CAD data into powerful, customer-facing sales tools. By combining real-time 3D visualization, automated quoting, and CAD-driven accuracy, Spokbee shortens quoting and product launch cycles from weeks to seconds. Built directly on PTC’s Onshape and compatible with SolidWorks and Fusion 360, Spokbee enables teams to configure, price, and deliver products with unmatched speed and precision. From engineering to customer, Spokbee connects the entire digital thread in one seamless platform.

