SEARCHLIGHT CYBER LAUNCHES AI RESEARCH ASSISTANT TO GUIDE AND FREE UP TIME FOR INVESTIGATORS

PORTSMOUTH , UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchlight Cyber, the Continuous Threat Exposure Management company has launched its new AI Research Assistant, the latest addition to its Cerberus dark web investigation platform.

Designed to eliminate the manual tasks that often slow down investigations, the assistant enables law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals to query the dark web using simple natural language, returning high-context, actionable intelligence in seconds.

Unlike AI tools like ChatGPT or internal LLMs, which lack domain expertise and rely on archived data, the AI Research Assistant gives cybersecurity professionals a live advantage.

It surfaces information on emerging threats in real time. Investigators can use it to quickly identify ransomware victims, connect online aliases, or map threat actor activity across multiple forums, cutting time from days of manual work to just minutes.

The AI Research Assistant joins the AI Agent suite of tools, including automated threat actor profiling, dark web threat summarization, and language translation. Together, these tools accelerate the process of generating intelligence from forums, marketplaces, and encrypted chats. By reducing the need for manual evidence gathering, they guide investigators directly to the most relevant intelligence.

All results include direct links to original sources, ensuring transparency and enabling deeper investigation.

Dr. Gareth Owenson, CTO and Co-Founder of Searchlight Cyber, said: “The dark web is deliberately chaotic, and investigators often don’t know where to begin. Our AI Research Assistant bridges that gap, helping analysts navigate scattered intelligence, accelerate threat detection, and free up valuable time. It enables teams to shift their focus from manual searching to higher-value strategic analysis.”

Key benefits of the AI Research Assistant include:

● Surface relevant intelligence faster – dramatically reduce investigation times.

● Guide investigations – provide direction at the start of new cases.

● Bridge the skills gap – empower less-technical investigators with natural language search.

● Embed AI securely – leverage generative AI within an approved, trusted platform.

The AI Research Assistant is now available for all Cerberus users.

