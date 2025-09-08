The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing Unveils Unified Logos for First Lutheran Church, School, & Early Learning Center

New suite of logos for First Lutheran Church, First Lutheran School, and First Light Early Learning Center

The BLU Group creates a cohesive logo system for First Lutheran Church, School, and Early Learning Center, building on tradition with modern unity.

Our goal was to create a consistent identity that reflects the shared mission of the Church, School, and Early Learning Center while giving each branch of the ministry its own voice.” — Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group - Advertising and Marketing

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing has announced the design and launch of a new suite of logos for First Lutheran Church , First Lutheran School, and First Light Early Learning Center. The updated visual identity brings consistency, clarity, and modern appeal to the organization’s brand family while maintaining strong ties to its faith-based mission.The new logo system builds on a central design element that integrates a cross, the letters “FL,” and a sweeping arc. This unifying graphic symbolizes strength, faith, and forward movement. Each branch of the organization is distinguished through subtle text treatments, with “Church,” “School,” and “Light” in a distinct burgundy hue. The use of burgundy intentionally builds off First Lutheran School’s current colors, creating continuity between the new identity and the community’s existing traditions.“Our goal was to create a consistent identity that reflects the shared mission of the Church, School, and Early Learning Center while giving each branch of the ministry its own voice,” said Tony Roberts, CEO at The BLU Group. “These logos work together as a family, visually communicating that First Lutheran is a community connected by faith, education, and growth.”The updated designs will appear across all organizational materials, including signage, digital platforms, printed communications, and apparel, ensuring a professional and recognizable presence in the La Crosse community and beyond.By establishing a cohesive identity system, First Lutheran is positioned to strengthen its outreach and enhance recognition across its ministries while continuing to provide spiritual guidance, quality education, and early learning opportunities for families in the region.About The BLU Group – Advertising & MarketingThe BLU Group is a full-service marketing agency based in La Crosse, Wisconsin Specializing in branding , advertising, web design, and digital marketing, The BLU Group partners with local and national clients to deliver creative solutions that drive positive results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.