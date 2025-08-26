The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing Launches New Website for Bethany Lutheran College

The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing Launches New Website for Bethany Lutheran College

A Modernized Digital Experience with 500+ Redesigned Pages Enhances Engagement for Students, Faculty, and Alumni

LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing is proud to announce the successful launch of a new large-scale website for Bethany Lutheran College (BLC), a private liberal arts college in Mankato, Minnesota. The redesigned site, www.blc.edu , delivers an improved user experience, enhanced functionality, and a modernized design that reflects the college’s commitment to innovation and student success.With more than 500 pages fully redesigned and updated, the new site features streamlined navigation, advanced mobile responsiveness, and a modern visual design. These enhancements elevate BLC’s digital presence, improve usability for all audiences, and reinforce the college’s mission and brand identity across every interaction.“Incredible insight in shaping a web site for the changing dynamics of the internet.” – Jeff Lemke, Vice President of Admissions and MarketingA Collaborative ApproachThe BLU Group partnered closely with BLC’s leadership, marketing, and web development teams throughout every phase of the project. From initial discovery and strategy sessions to design, content organization, and technical development, the collaboration ensured that every decision aligned with the college’s vision and priorities. The result is a site built to meet the evolving needs of students seeking academic opportunities, faculty requiring streamlined resources, alumni staying connected, and prospective students evaluating their future. This comprehensive approach allows the new site to function not only as a marketing tool but also as a dynamic hub for the entire BLC community.“Working with The BLU Group on our new website launch at Bethany Lutheran College was a fantastic experience. They were incredibly knowledgeable, responsive, and made the entire process easy to navigate. We highly recommend them for their expertise and efficiency.” – David Norris, Director of Visual CommunicationPrecision and ExecutionThe project required extensive coordination and consistent communication between BLU and BLC’s teams to ensure every milestone was achieved on schedule. From managing the redesign of more than 500 pages to refining navigation, page layouts, and user flows, the process emphasized precision and efficiency. Every detail—from design elements and content structure to accessibility features and usability testing—was carefully reviewed and executed to deliver a cohesive, future-ready digital platform. This disciplined approach not only kept the project on track but also ensured the final product exceeded expectations in both functionality and design.“It was great to work with the BLU team for our site rebuild & upgrade! The process went very smoothly with great communication all along the way, and BLU was able to get our 500+ pages redesigned and updated quickly. They were very responsive to all our questions and requests, and everything turned out just as we were hoping for—or better!” – Jon Kovaciny, Web Development SpecialistManaging a project of this scale—redesigning and updating over 500 pages while balancing the needs of multiple departments—required exceptional organization, clear communication, and strategic oversight, all of which The BLU Group delivered with professionalism and care “Partnering with Bethany Lutheran College on this project was a great experience for our entire team,” said Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing. “We are grateful for the trust they placed in us to lead such an important digital transformation, and we’re proud to deliver a website that will support their students, faculty, and future growth for years to come.”A Digital Hub for the BLC CommunityThe new blc.edu provides prospective students with intuitive access to academic programs, admissions resources, and campus life insights, while also supporting current students, faculty, and alumni. The redesign incorporates SEO best practices, accessibility standards, and user-friendly navigation to ensure Bethany Lutheran College is well-positioned for long-term digital growth and engagement.About Bethany Lutheran CollegeBethany Lutheran College is a private, Christian, liberal arts college in Mankato, Minnesota. Known for its supportive campus community and wide range of academic programs, BLC is committed to helping students grow academically, spiritually, and personally.About The BLU Group – Advertising & MarketingBased in La Crosse, Wisconsin, The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing provides full-service creative, branding, web development, and digital marketing solutions for clients across industries. The BLU Group specializes in building impactful websites that drive engagement, elevate brands, and deliver measurable results. For more information about The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing and their web design services, visit www.theblugroup.com

