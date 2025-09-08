MHPA Honors mPulse with Isadore King Spirit of Service Award

mPulse corporate logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) – the leading trade association for the Medicaid managed care industry – will present mPulse – a leading provider of Health Experience and Insights (HXI) technology – with the association’s Isadore King Spirit of Service Award during MHPA25 Sept. 10-12, 2025, at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.“This award is given to organizations that put the health experience first for our Medicaid populations, and we are thrilled to recognize the work of mPulse. Their team brings together healthcare expertise, passion, and best-in-class technology to pave the way for better health experiences, making the company a fitting partner in the Medicaid managed care space,” said MHPA President and CEO Craig A. Kennedy, MPH. “Our long-standing partnership with mPulse has enabled our member plans to engage in a manner that improves quality and closes gaps in care. We are thrilled to present it with the association’s highest honor for business partners.”“We are delighted to receive this award from MHPA recognizing our focus on delivering better, more equitable health outcomes for Medicaid plan members,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse. “Medicaid members often face barriers to care, and our goal is to provide managed care organizations with powerful, health experience and insights solutions to drive personalized, tailored touchpoints for every individual. We are grateful to MHPA for the excellent partnership and the opportunity to collaborate with leading Medicaid plans on strategies that positively impact the lives of millions of Americans.”Named after one of MHPA’s key founders and former CEO of The Wellness Plan, Isadore J. King, the award recognizes an MHPA partner company that has been exceptional in helping further the mission of MHPA and its member plans: serving the nation’s poorest, most vulnerable populations. Previous award recipients include Ushur, Express Scripts, Mom’s Meals, Sellers Dorsey, and Epstein, Becker & Green, among others.MHPA25 is the premier Medicaid managed care conference in the country, attracting approximately 500 health plan executives, health care professionals, state and federal policymakers, patient advocates, and business partners for two days of networking and education on tracks dedicated to Access to Care, Complex Care, Hot Topics, and Policy. MHPA25’s theme is “The Rhythm of Progress: Medicaid’s Beat in the Heartland.”###About MHPAFounded in 1995, Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective, and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 160-member health plans which serve nearly 52 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. MHPA’s members include for-profit and non-profit national, regional, and single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit mhpa.org for more information.About mPulsemPulse, a leader in digital and communications solutions for the healthcare industry, is transforming consumer experiences to deliver better, more equitable health outcomes. By combining AI-powered analytics, omnichannel outreach and digital health navigation technology, mPulse creates personalized health journeys and provides advanced insights to facilitate collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. With over a decade of experience and 4 billion consumer-related transactions annually, mPulse is the trusted health experience and insights partner for over 450 healthcare organizations. Visit mpulse.com for more information.

