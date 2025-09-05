MHPA Honors Joseph Musker with Founders Award

Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) will present Joseph Musker with the association’s Founders Award during MHPA25 Sept. 10-12, 2025.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) – the leading trade association for the Medicaid managed care industry – will present Joseph Musker with the association’s Founders Award during MHPA25 Sept. 10-12, 2025, at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.“Joe is an accomplished executive whose vision and direction helped the association navigate challenging experiences and grow into the strong force that it is today. One of the original signers on MHPA’s Articles of Incorporation, Joe continued to lead throughout his long tenure with MHPA as former Vice Chair of the MHPA Board of Directors and more recently as Chair of the MHPA Political Action Committee (PAC) and Government Relations Committee. In each of his roles he helped strengthen the association as a trusted resource and industry leader in the halls of Congress and within numerous presidential administrations,” said MHPA President and CEO Craig A. Kennedy, MPH. “We’re thrilled to recognize Joe’s long-standing leadership with this rare award.”“Advocating for Medicaid managed care and MHPA has been one of the highlights of my career,” said Musker. “I’m honored to receive this recognition as it’s been a privilege to work alongside countless individuals dedicated to ensuring that Medicaid beneficiaries have access to quality, affordable, and effective health care.”The Founders Award has only been given to individuals who helped establish MHPA as a national association through the original Articles of Incorporation and continued to help strengthen the Association in the years that followed. The award was most recently presented to John Lovelace in 2023.MHPA25 is the premier Medicaid managed care conference in the country, attracting approximately 500 health plan executives, health care professionals, state and federal policymakers, patient advocates, and business partners for two days of networking andeducation on tracks dedicated to Access to Care, Complex Care, Hot Topics, and Policy. MHPA25’s theme is “The Rhythm of Progress: Medicaid’s Beat in the Heartland.”###About MHPAFounded in 1995, Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective, and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 160-member health plans which serve nearly 52 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. MHPA’s members include for-profit and non-profit national, regional, and single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit mhpa.org for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.