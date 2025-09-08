Beatriz Verdin Recognized by Influential Women 2025

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is excited to announce the inclusion of Beatriz Verdin in its prestigious 2025 feature, celebrating the achievements and contributions of remarkable women across various industries. Beatriz Verdin, a seasoned professional in commercial real estate, brings over a decade of expertise in project management, operations, and client services to the forefront of this recognition.Currently serving as an Associate Project Manager at JLL, Beatriz has distinguished herself within the industry by supporting a major financial services client. She is pivotal in delivering exceptional results through her adept skills in vendor coordination, occupancy planning, and move management. Over her impressive 14-year tenure with JLL, Beatriz has cultivated a strong reputation for being client-focused, detail-oriented, and highly collaborative. Her consistent ability to drive operational efficiency and exceed service standards has made her a respected leader in her field.Beatriz holds an MBA in Management from DePaul University, complementing her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish from the University of Southern California. Her educational background, combined with her extensive professional experience, allows her to bring a thoughtful and strategic approach to every project. Beatriz ensures that client objectives align seamlessly with operational execution while nurturing positive team dynamics.Among her professional affiliations, Beatriz is an active member of several esteemed organizations, including the International Facility Management Association, the American Management Association, and the National Communication Association. She believes these connections not only foster professional growth but also amplify the impact of women in leadership roles within the industry.In reflecting on her journey, Beatriz attributes her success to hard work and perseverance, especially while balancing the demands of being a busy mother and recently completing her MBA. Her determination to push forward, regardless of the obstacles she faces, has been central to her growth and accomplishments. Beatriz emphasizes the importance of mentorship, crediting her mentors for offering invaluable career advice: to always look to the future, work diligently, and set meaningful goals.To young women embarking on their careers in commercial real estate, Beatriz shares an empowering message: success is attainable irrespective of one’s starting point, even as a mother or someone entering the field later in life. She firmly believes that perseverance and self-belief are essential drivers of success, encouraging the next generation to pursue their aspirations with confidence.In her line of work, Beatriz recognizes that client satisfaction presents both challenges and opportunities. She is committed to ensuring that every client receives attentive service and clear communication, believing that these elements are vital for building trust and achieving long-term success.At the core of Beatriz’s professional and personal philosophy are the values of teamwork and collaboration. She asserts that these principles not only facilitate the achievement of goals but also guarantee that clients receive the highest level of service and care.Outside of her professional commitments, Beatriz is passionate about giving back to her community. She volunteers as a mentor with Imagine LA and fosters animals through Best Friends Animal Society. With bilingual fluency in English and Spanish and a strong foundation in leadership developed through Toastmasters, Beatriz Verdin continues to grow both personally and professionally while making meaningful contributions to her community.Learn More about Beatriz Verdin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/beatriz-verdin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.