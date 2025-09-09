Moving Beyond Digital Detox: Dutch Offline Living Brand Glimmery Moments Launches Our Family Table

Our Family’s Table — a meaningful gift for offline living and everyday magic. Intergenerational gifting with Our Family’s Table — a family recipe journal for offline connection. Our Family’s Table — a seasonal recipe journal styled with Delft blue details, celebrating Dutch heritage and offline rituals Glimmery Moments

Seasonal Kitchen Journal brings Sustainable, Tech-Free Paper Moments to the table, weaving Well-being, Heritage, and Connection into Everyday Life.

People do not just want to unplug for a day. They want lasting behavior change, a way to log off that feels simple, easy, and accessible for everyone.” — Sushila, Founder of Glimmery Moments®

ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasingly, people are searching for sustainable ways to log off for longer, not just for a quick detox. The Global Wellness Institute has named analog wellness the number-one wellness trend of 2025, reflecting a worldwide craving for tech-free rituals that feel grounding and real. Dutch brand Glimmery Moments® is answering that call with Our Family Table , a seasonal kitchen journal that helps people move beyond one-off detoxes to build lasting offline habits through food, memory, and ritual.More than a cookbook, Our Family Table is a practical analog product that blends mindful design with food heritage. With space to capture recipes, seasonal produce, and family stories, it transforms cooking and gathering into Paper Moments. These are sensory-rich rituals of presence and connection that belong to everyone, across ages, genders, and backgrounds. At the same time, it encourages attention to local ingredients, traditional farming practices, and culinary heritage, weaving conscious lifestyle choices into the rhythm of daily life.Beyond Offline Quick Fixes: Why It MattersDigital detoxes may offer a pause, but offline living offers a pathway to sustainable, tech-free well-being. It is not about restriction; it is about sensory offline rituals that connect us more deeply to ourselves, to each other, and to food.Behavioral science shows that new habits only stick when they create small, repeatable rewards. Founder Sushila calls this the “slow dopamine loop.” It is the quiet satisfaction of cooking with seasonal produce, writing down a recipe, or capturing a memory. These loops are not just helpful; they are necessary for creating new habits and for relearning a better way of living. That is what makes Our Family Table more than a kitchen journal. It creates a Paper Moment that makes behavior change toward a slower, more intentional life possible in a simple, lasting way.“Offline living is not about what you give up; it is about what you create instead and the new habits you form,” says Sushila. “People do not just want to unplug for a day. They want lasting behavior change, a way to log off that feels simple, easy, and accessible for everyone. With Our Family Table, we are showing how small Paper Moments such as cooking, remembering food traditions, and writing recipes down can build connection and help people live better, one season at a time.”Reconnecting Through Food HeritageThe kitchen table has always been more than a place to eat. It is where stories, values, and traditions are passed down. Our Family Table supports this role by encouraging people to record food memories, explore local ingredients, and rediscover the roots of honest, sustainable food. In doing so, it becomes not just a keepsake, but a living archive. It is a container for culinary heritage and a tool for intentional, values-driven living.At a Glance - Our Family Table, a Seasonal Kitchen Journal by Glimmery Moments• Product: A beautifully designed analog wellness journal to capture family recipes, seasonal ingredients, and food memories• Category: Seasonal paper moments / offline living brand / analog wellness / slow living lifestyle• Purpose: To help individuals and families preserve food heritage, cook with intention, and reconnect offline around the tableFeatures:- 212 pages on sustainably sourced paper- Seasonal divisions to support rhythm and sensory awareness- Story prompts for documenting food memories and traditions- Space for recipes, local ingredients, and cooking rituals- A4 hardcover format, printed in the Netherlands• Why it matters: In a time of digital overload, the journal offers a tangible way to build slow, meaningful habits that last, one meal, one memory, one season at a time, while fostering attention to heritage, sustainability, and community• Availability: Now available at glimmerymoments.com and select retailers in EuropeAbout Glimmery MomentsGlimmery Momentsis a Dutch paper goods brand making behavior change simple, beautiful, and accessible. Rooted in the global movement to enhance well-being by prioritizing offline experiences, the brand positions itself as an offline living brand. Focused on creating Seasonal Paper Moments and sensory-rich rituals, Glimmery Momentshelps people reconnect with themselves, with each other, and with their heritage. Through seasonal journals, snail mail bundles, mood organizers, and offline ritual collections, the brand weaves slow, intentional living into everyday life.

