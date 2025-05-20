Glimmery Moments Launches ‘Slow Summer’ Paper Collection to Support Accessible Behavior Change Toward Offline Living

Quote reading “Slow Summer invites you to return to the rhythm of the season — on paper” beside a serene dockside flatlay of Glimmery Moments’ stationery. A seasonal flatlay from Glimmery Moments’ Slow Summer collection — featuring greeting cards, writing sets, and giftable paper goods designed to inspire offline rituals and “slow dopamine” moments. The Slow Summer Snail Mail Bundle by Glimmery Moments — a joyful set of illustrated cards designed to help you reconnect, reflect, and gift presence on paper.

Dutch brand Glimmery Moments launches seasonal paper rituals to help people reconnect, reduce screen time, and restore focus — offline.

We help people replace fast, high-stimulation habits with slower rituals that still feel good — so behavior change becomes something they want to keep, not something they struggle to maintain.” — Sushila, Founder of Glimmery Moments

ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, the desire to disconnect is stronger than ever. People are tired of scrolling, worn down by algorithmic overload, and yearning for a slower, more grounded way of living. The intention to unplug is there — but intentions alone don’t create change. To truly shift, people need new habits that feel good enough to keep.That’s where Glimmery Moments comes in. The Dutch paper goods brand has launched Slow Summer — a seasonal ritual series that turns everyday offline moments into emotional anchors. Whether it’s journaling in the shade or sending someone a handwritten card, these small acts help people replace digital fatigue with slower, more rewarding rituals — gently and sustainably.Turning Good Intentions Into Lasting RitualsWhile most brands focus on the ‘why’ of unplugging, Glimmery Moments focuses on the ‘how.’Their Snail Mail Bundles , Writer Sets, and Correspondence Boxes are designed to help people act on their offline intentions — and make those habits stick.Rooted in behavioral science and emotional design, the products support well-being through rhythm, reflection, and sensory connection — making behavior change simple, beautiful, and accessible for everyone.“We’re not just telling people to unplug,” says founder Sushila. “We’re offering tools that replace fast, high-stimulation habits with slower rituals that feel just as good. That’s how behavior change becomes something you want to keep — not something you struggle to maintain.”Why “Slow Dopamine” Matters“Slow dopamine” isn’t a medical term — it’s a cultural metaphor for the shift away from instant gratification toward slower, deeper pleasure. It’s about choosing connection over consumption, and rewiring your habits around joy that builds, not burns out.Sending a handwritten card — what Glimmery Moments calls a “red carpet moment” — creates a connection that outlasts any digital like. These rituals don’t just help the sender feel good. They spark emotional reward for the receiver, too — and often create a ripple effect of kindness and reconnection.This is slow dopamine in action: a loop of meaning that supports mental well-being, encourages presence, and helps people persevere in their intention to live offline — with others.Gifting as Emotional SupportThe Slow Summer campaign reframes gifting as an act of emotional care — not just for birthdays or holidays, but for anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed, overstimulated, or simply lost in the scroll.Snail Mail Bundles and Writer Sets are designed to be given as much as they are to be used — simple, thoughtful invitations to slow down, reflect, and reconnect.“When you send someone a card or a ritual set,” says Sushila, “you’re not just reaching out — you’re helping them reset. That’s powerful. That’s connection.”Why Summer Is the MomentAccording to behavioral science, seasonal transitions are prime windows for habit change.In summer, routines loosen, schedules open up, and people are naturally more receptive to new rituals. Glimmery Moments meets that moment with tools that make it easy to step into a more intentional rhythm — without rules, guilt, or restriction.At a Glance — What Is Slow Summer?• A seasonal offline ritual series by Glimmery Moments• Includes Snail Mail Bundles, Writer Sets, and Correspondence Boxes• Designed to reduce screen time and support slow, sustainable behavior change• Aligned with habit science, seasonal living, and emotional connection• Available now at glimmerymoments.com and select retailersAbout Glimmery MomentsGlimmery Moments is a Dutch paper goods brand making behavior change simple, beautiful, and accessible. By offering seasonal tools rooted in emotional presence and mindful design, the brand helps people reconnect — with themselves and others — through small, meaningful rituals that support a more intentional life offline.

