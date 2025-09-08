Toronto PI Mitchell Dubros Warns: Canadians Lose $103 Million to Deepfake Scams in 2025

Investigation Hotline, Toronto’s Highest Rated Private Investigation Agency

Investigation Hotline founder alerts public to AI fraud surge while expanding comprehensive investigation services to protect Toronto businesses and individuals

These aren't the obvious phishing emails of the past – deepfake technology allows scammers to impersonate voices and create fake videos that bypass security measures thought to be foolproof.” — Mitchell Dubros, Founder, Investigation Hotline

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepfake scams have already cost Canadians over $103 million in 2025. Mitchell Dubros, founder of Toronto-based Investigation Hotline , is warning the public about this explosive growth in AI-powered fraud while expanding his firm's comprehensive investigation services to help clients navigate all forms of deception and fraud.Investigation Hotline, with over 30 years of experience exposing deception in cases ranging from infidelity to corporate fraud, warns that Canadian victims now lose an average of over $16,000 per incident, and sophisticated AI is able to clone voices using just 3-5 seconds of audio.Investigation Expertise Spans All Forms of DeceptionRecent deepfake cases have involved individuals who lost life savings after being deceived by fake videos of prominent Canadian officials promoting fraudulent investments, and Toronto business owners targeted by AI-generated video calls from fake executives requesting wire transfers.With 95% of Canadian companies believing deepfakes have increased their fraud risk, Investigation Hotline's comprehensive approach to investigation services positions the firm to help clients facing various threats to their personal and business security."Whether someone suspects their spouse is cheating, needs to locate missing assets in a divorce, or wants to verify the legitimacy of a business partner, the fundamentals remain the same - we investigate, we gather evidence, and we reveal the truth," explains Dubros.Investigation Hotline offers a full range of professional investigation services , including:- Infidelity and relationship investigations- Uncovering marital deception and affairs- Asset searches and recovery- Locating hidden financial assets and property- Corporate investigations- Background checks, due diligence, and fraud detection- Missing persons investigations- Finding lost family members and witnesses- Insurance fraud investigations- Exposing fraudulent claims and staged incidents- Child custody investigations- Gathering evidence for family court proceedings- Digital investigations- Cyber fraud, online harassment, and digital evidence recovery"The same skills we use to catch a cheating spouse - surveillance, evidence gathering, pattern analysis - apply to detecting AI fraud or any other form of deception," said the firm’s leadership. "Our clients trust us because we've been exposing lies for over three decades."With Canadian businesses losing $569 million to various fraud schemes in 2024, and cybersecurity incident recovery costs doubling to $1.2 billion, Investigation Hotline urges businesses and individuals to take proactive steps to protect themselves.Immediate Action RecommendedAccording to the agency's network of investigative experts, "This is just the beginning. As AI technology becomes more accessible, we expect attacks to become more frequent and sophisticated. The time to establish proper defenses is now – before your business becomes another statistic.""Whether it's your marriage, your assets, your business, or your family's safety - Investigation Hotline has the experience and expertise to help you uncover the truth and protect what matters most".Investigation Hotline offers immediate initial consultations for businesses and individuals concerned about facing deception of any kind.About Investigation HotlineInvestigation Hotline is Toronto's leading private investigation firm specializing in infidelity investigations, asset searches, corporate investigations, missing persons cases, and more. With over 30 years of experience, 250+ 5-star reviews , and multiple Top Choice awards, the firm serves businesses and individuals across the Greater Toronto Area and throughout Canada.For more information about fraud protection services, visit www.investigationhotline.com or call +1 416-205-9114.

