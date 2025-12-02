Toronto PI Firm: Holiday Infidelity Evidence Is Lost by Next Year When Spouses Wait to Investigate

Investigation Hotline - When You Need Answers, We're Always On Call Licensed Private Investigators With Over 30 Years Experience

Investigation Hotline warns that most critical infidelity evidence is created in December, long before suspicious spouses finally seek help in the new year.

People hesitate because they don't know what investigations cost, and they don't want to ruin the holidays. But while they're waiting and worrying about price, critical evidence is disappearing.” — Mitchell Dubros, Founder, Investigation Hotline

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investigation Hotline , Ontario's highest-rated private investigation firm, reports that infidelity investigation requests surge by up to 300% in the first quarter of the year (January, February, and March), but most of the critical evidence was created weeks earlier during the December holiday season while suspicious spouses are still hesitating to act."People don't want to blow up Christmas," says Mitchell Dubros, founder of Investigation Hotline. "But the real reason they wait is uncertainty about cost. By the time they finally call in the new year, the evidence trail has already cooled." By then, office parties, unexplained trips, and suspicious charges are already weeks old."Digital evidence degrades," the firm's expert investigators explain. "Social media posts get deleted. Location history gets overwritten. Witnesses' memories fade. The fresher the evidence, the stronger the case."What Investigations Actually CostMost infidelity investigations in the Greater Toronto Area range from $2,500 to $8,000, depending on complexity and duration.Investigation Hotline offers structured packages to provide clients with transparency: a 30-hour package starts at approximately $2,600, while a 50-hour package is around $4,800. Most cases require a few days of work, and depending on the area and complexity, may involve two or even three investigators working simultaneously."We get calls from people who think hiring a PI costs $50,000, and others who think it's $200," the firm's team reports. "The reality is that thorough investigations require time and expertise."Clients pay for licensed, insured investigators with provincial credentials and 10 to 30 years of experience from diverse professional backgrounds, including law enforcement, government agencies, intelligence services, military, and forensic examination. They also receive admissible evidence that holds up in court, professional equipment, and comprehensive documentation.Why Cheap Investigations Cost MoreThe firm warns that hiring based solely on price is the biggest mistake clients make."When someone promises a $500 investigation, they're cutting corners," investigators explain. "We regularly see clients who hired unlicensed investigators to save money, only to pay twice when the subject was tipped off, or evidence was inadmissible."In Ontario, private investigators must be licensed through the Ministry of the Solicitor General. Unlicensed investigators are operating illegally, and any evidence they gather likely won't hold up in divorce or custody proceedings."If you're going through a divorce, inadmissible evidence is worthless," the team notes. "That's not saving money. That's throwing it away."Holiday Red FlagsCommon December scenarios that prompt calls in the new year include:-Gift receipts for expensive items that never came home-Office parties lasting until 2 or 3 AM-Unexplained hotel charges in other cities-Cancelled family trips due to sudden work obligations-Increased phone privacy during gatherings"December is one of the busiest months for infidelity," according to Investigation Hotline. "Holiday parties, work trips, and seasonal social events. More opportunities and more cover stories. While people wait to protect the holidays, they're losing the evidence they'll need."The Real Cost of WaitingBeyond evidence degradation, waiting has emotional and financial consequences."We've had clients spend months in relationship limbo because they don't have clarity," the team says. "If someone is hiding assets or engaging in behavior relevant to divorce or custody proceedings, waiting to gather evidence can cost far more than an investigation."Act Now, Not Next YearInvestigation Hotline recommends that anyone experiencing suspicions during the holiday season schedule a consultation immediately."You don't have to commit to a full investigation," the team advises. "But a consultation costs nothing and gives you accurate information about what's involved and what it costs. If suspicious behavior is happening now, evidence is being created now. The question isn't whether you can afford to investigate. It's whether you can afford not to know."About Investigation Hotline:Investigation Hotline is Ontario's highest-rated licensed private investigation firm with an A+ BBB rating and hundreds of verified client reviews . Founded by Mitchell Dubros with over 30 years of experience, the firm serves clients across Canada and internationally through a network of licensed investigators and support staff. The firm specializes in infidelity investigations, corporate due diligence, surveillance, digital evidence analysis, and background investigations. A full list of services can be found on the firm’s service overview page To schedule a confidential consultation with a licensed private investigator, contact Investigation Hotline at +1 416-205-9114 or visit https://investigationhotline.com

